Russia Lawmakers Begin Steps to Toughen 'Gay Propaganda' Law

Anna Chernova and Rob Picheta
·2 min read
Pride Flag
Pride Flag

CNN) — Russian lawmakers agreed to toughen the country's discriminatory law against so-called same-sex "propaganda," moving to ban all Russians from promoting or "praising" homosexual relationships or publicly suggesting that they are "normal."

Moscow's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved unanimously amendments to strengthen the law against "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations," making such propaganda illegal among Russians of all ages, according to the parliament's official website.

The original version of the law adopted in 2013 banned "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations" among minors.

"Our bill is not an act of censorship. We are only saying that propaganda, that is, positive promotion, praise, saying that this is normal, and maybe even better than traditional relations, should be banned," head of the State Duma's Information Policy Committee, Alexander Khinshtein, said during the parliament session.

The proposed move still has to pass the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, and be signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin, to take effect.

Under the bill, "propaganda of non-traditional relations" is an offense liable a fine of up to 400,000 rubles ($6,500) for individuals and up to 5 million rubles ($81,400) for legal entities.

Foreigners could face up to 15 days in jail or deportation for breaking the law, according to the parliament's website.

Putin has repeatedly cracked down on same-sex relationships in an effort to uphold what his regime considers traditional family values.

At a speech in Moscow on Thursday, Putin assailed Western culture and told a crowd: "The West can do whatever they want with gay parades but they shouldn't dictate the same rules for Russia."

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2017 that Russia's so-called "gay propaganda law" is discriminatory, promotes homophobia and violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court found that the law "served no legitimate public interest," rejecting suggestions that public debate on LGBT issues could influence children to become homosexual, or that it threatened public morals.

"Above all, by adopting such laws the court found that the authorities had reinforced stigma and prejudice and encouraged homophobia, which was incompatible with the values -- of equality, pluralism and tolerance -- of a democratic society," the court document said.

Homosexuality was decriminalized in Russia in 1993, but homophobia and discrimination is still rife. It is ranked 46th out of 49 European countries for LGBTQ+ inclusion by watchdog ILGA-Europe.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Related: Russia Expected to OK Stricter 'Gay Propaganda' Law This Fall

Recommended Stories

  • 'Flawless streaming': Prime members get $20 off the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

    Voice recognition, speedy streaming and more — snap up this TV tool for nearly 40% off while you can.

  • US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini's death

    The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran's intelligence agency, leaders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police. The U.S. government's sanctions arm designated 10 members of Iran's leadership with financial blocks and penalties, continuing a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disrupting internet access. Targeted in the latest sanctions were the commander of the Guard's intelligence organization, its deputy commander, wardens from a number of prisons and an Iranian company that conducts social media filtering.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Denies Russia Plans to Use Nuclear Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was no need for Russia to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and denied his country had ever discussed the use of atomic weapons in the war, now in its ninth month.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetPutin c

  • U.S. slaps new sanctions on Iranian officials over protest crackdown

    The United States on Wednesday targeted Iranian officials, including those overseeing Tehran's Evin prison, and others in new sanctions on Iran over internet censorship and a crackdown on protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. Demonstrations following the 22-year-old's death in custody on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution. Wednesday's sanctions marking 40 days since Amini's death are the latest round imposed by Washington on Iran over the crackdown on protests, as the United States seeks to increase pressure on Tehran.

  • Iraqi parliament gives long-awaited Cabinet approval vote

    Iraq's parliament gave its vote of confidence to a new Cabinet on Thursday, breaking a yearlong political stalemate and marking the first since 2005 without members from the bloc of a powerful Shiite cleric. Despite those two unresolved appointments, the approved Cabinet lineup constitutes a quorum. The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is the first since 2005 that does not include seats for the bloc of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

  • Biden has no plans to meet with Putin at G-20 summit

    U.S. President Joe Biden has no intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Oct. 27.

  • These True Stories Of Murder On Halloween Are Scarier Than A Horror Movie

    Forget about Michael Myers — here are five terrifying true stories of murder on Halloween.View Entire Post ›

  • Iran Protests Mark 40 Days of Mourning for Mahsa Amini

    Iran was rocked by unrest, with massive protests in Tehran and other parts of the country marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody sparked an antigovernment movement. Separately, an attack at a holy site in Shiraz killed at least 15 people.

  • Weeks of protests that have 'shaken' Iran since one woman's death show no sign of fading

    Almost six weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini and the unrest in Iran shows little sign of abating. Clashes erupted in Tehran and several other cities.

  • Iran's leaders try to link deadly shrine attack to protests

    Iran’s supreme leader and its president tried Thursday to link the nationwide protests roiling the country to an Islamic State-claimed gun attack on a famous mosque that killed 15 people. The comments come as Iran's theocracy has been unable to contain the demonstrations, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her detention by the country's morality police. There is no evidence linking extremist groups to the widespread, largely peaceful demonstrations that have been repeatedly targeted by a heavy-handed security force crackdown in the country.

  • Santa Fe sheriff completes Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting investigation

    A year after the tragedy that killed Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe County sheriff has turned over the investigation file to the district attorney.

  • Israel, Turkey defence ministers agree to thaw in chilly ties

    Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday he had asked his staff to start the process of resuming working relations with Turkey after meeting his Turkish counterpart in Ankara on the first such visit in over a decade. "As agreed in our meetings, I have instructed my staff to begin the procedures required in order to resume working relations," Gantz told a joint news conference with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. Gantz, who is running for prime minister in next week's Israeli election, was also set to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says a GOP-led House will investigate companies that stopped donating to Republicans after the Capitol riot

    "Because the way corporations have conducted themselves, I've always called it corporate communism," Greene said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.

  • A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

    "I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here," the man told the judge before he was excused.

  • Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

    HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he struck Arlene Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl seated in a passing pickup, killing her. “Is Mr. Earls licensed to carry?” a reporter asked during the February news conference, in which his lawyer spoke for him. Sign up for The Morning newsletter

  • Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee

    Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan blocks Jan. 6 panel from getting Arizona Republican's records

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene after lower courts declined to bar telephone carrier T-Mobile from complying with a subpoena issued by the Democratic-led House of Representatives committee seeking three months of her call records.

  • Barrack testifies he told Trump to use Khashoggi murder to end Qatar blockade

    Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, testified on Thursday at his trial on charges of being an illegal foreign agent that he urged the then-president to use the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a "lever" to get the kingdom to end a blockade on Qatar. The testimony from Barrack that he pushed for Qatar's interests could undermine charges by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn that he acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates - one of the countries that implemented the blockade - without informing the U.S. attorney general, as required by law. Barrack, 75, is not charged with acting as a Saudi agent, but the country is close with the UAE.

  • Security Service of Ukraine infiltrated FSB to catch mole, says acting SSU head

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 10:15 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has irrefutable evidence that Colonel Oleh Kulinich, the former head of the Crimean Central Office of the SSU, was working for the Russian Federation.

  • Meet Yevgeny Prigozhin, 'Putin's chef' and founder of the brutal Wagner group who told the Russian leader that he was botching the Ukraine war

    The 61-year-old once spent nine years in a Soviet Union penal colony and the US government also accused him of meddling in the 2016 election.