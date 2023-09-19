Russia will leave Armenia alone against Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh – Ukraine's Security Council chief

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has said that Russia is too weak to support Armenia in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Quote: "Russia will abandon Armenia, it will not fight there, it is not a partner for any country. All the commitments that Russia has made to Armenia are now worth nothing, and it will leave it [Armenia – ed.] alone with this problem. This should be understood by all the Central Asian countries that still have direct relations with Russia. It simply abandons its partners, and it does not fulfil its commitments."

Details: Danilov added that Russia had promised to help the Armenians. However, Azerbaijan realises that because of its focus on the war in Ukraine, Russia is weak and cannot fight back.

Earlier, Danilov said that there will be no second march on Moscow following the example of the Wagner mutiny, but a rebellion is in fact brewing in Russia and it will lead to the fragmentation of the Russian Federation. Ukraine knows who is leading the rebellion and how it manifests itself.

On 19 September, Azerbaijan announced the start of "local anti-terrorist measures" in unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry called Baku's actions a large-scale aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh "in order to complete the policy of ethnic cleansing". Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened the National Security Council.

In Yerevan, clashes broke out between police and protesters who had come to the Russian Embassy in the Armenian capital in connection with the resumption of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

