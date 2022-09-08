Russia has less than 200 Iskanders left, but there are thousands of missiles that are more than 30 years old Ukrainian Intelligence

ALONA MAZURENKO — THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 19:34

Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has said that Russia has less than 200 Iskanders [mobile short-range ballistic missile systems] left and it is now trying to save them; instead, it is using old S-300 missiles on Ukraine, which should be disposed of.

Source: (Un)Safe Country, the podcast of Ukrainska Pravda and the Centre for Defence Strategies



Quote from Skibitskyi: "They have a shortage of Iskanders, they have less than 200 left; this is a reality. Iskanders are now used very rarely. The last time, [it] was literally in August, when they struck Kyiv from the territory of Belarus.

The number of missiles depends on what the Russian Federation is currently using. We counted the S-300 - these are missiles that have been in storage for more than 30 years, and most of them are 35-40 years old. This is essentially a missile that must be taken out of service from the combat formation. They modify it [to be able to use it in combat again] . There are about 7,000 of them.

They are very easy to dispose of. Instead of spending money on recycling them, they will simply be fired on our territory. If you calculate how many [S-300s] they use [per day], it will appear they still have enough of these missiles for three years.

As for the Kalibr system, according to estimates, they could produce 150-180 missiles a year. And they are saving the stock that they still have because about 70% of the components are not produced in Russia."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!