Russia likely asked China to supply lethal weapons, NATO chief says

"We haven’t seen any proof that China is delivering lethal weapons to Russia but we have seen some signs that this has been a request from Russia, and that this is an issue that is considered in Beijing by the Chinese authorities," Stoltenberg said.

The official added that China should not provide lethal assistance to Russia.

"That would be to support an illegal war," he stressed.

Read also: NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms support for Ukraine in possible return of Crimea, even by force

China and Russia are getting closer — economically, militarily, and otherwise, he noted.

"The meeting in Moscow is part of the planned path of rapprochement and strengthening ties between these countries," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General added that China needs to contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally.

Read also: Ending war in Ukraine won’t improve Russia-NATO relations, Stoltenberg says

Read also: Flow of Western weapons to Ukraine could set conditions for peace, NATO’s Stoltenberg says

In 2022, Chinese companies sent 1,000 assault rifles, body armor, and spare parts for drones to Russia, reported Politico.

In recent weeks, the United States and its allies have repeatedly stated that China is considering supplying weapons to Russia. According to U.S. media, this could include drones, ammunition, and artillery.

Beijing denies this, and Kyiv sees no such signs.

From March 20-22, Xi Jinping is visiting Moscow on his first state visit to Russia in four years. He is the first leader to meet with Putin since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for his war crimes in Ukraine.

