Russia likely being supplied with array of missiles, ammunition from North Korea: Seoul

South Korea’s military said Thursday that North Korea is likely supplying Russia with an array of missiles and ammunition to aid in its war in Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

In a background briefing with local journalists — the contents of which were shared with the AP — the South Korean military detailed its suspicions that North Korea sent Russia an unspecified number of short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank and portable anti-tank missiles, rocket launches, rifles, mortars and shells.

North Korea and Russia have dismissed the accusations as baseless, the AP reported.

South Korea’s main spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), privately briefed South Korean lawmakers Wednesday, telling them more than a million North Korean artillery shells have been sent via ship and transport plane to Russia since August, the AP reported.

Lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum, who attended the NIS briefing, according to the AP, said the deliveries amounted to two months of shells for Russia.

In turn, the NIS reportedly told South Korean lawmakers, North Korea is likely receiving technological assistance from Russia in its plan to launch its first military spy satellite into space after the two recent attempts failed. According to South Korea’s military, North Korea is also seeking to receive nuclear-related technologies, fighter jets, and assistance in establishing anti-air defense networks, the AP reported.

The briefing comes as North Korea has apparently ramped up efforts to fortify its alliance with Russia and with China. North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in September met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia and visited key military facilities.

Concern that North Korea could be supplying Russia with weaponry has long existed and has only increased in recent months. The United States, South Korea and Japan last week issued a joint statement condemning North Korea for allegedly supplying Russia with munitions and military equipment.

“We will continue to work together with the international community to expose Russia’s attempts to acquire military equipment from the DPRK,” the three nations wrote in the joint statement, using the initials of North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“In the face of Russia’s attempt to prolong the war with assistance from the DPRK, we remain resolved to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and its efforts to counter the effects of Russia’s war of aggression,” they added.

