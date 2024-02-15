Russia has logistical problems with Kalibr missiles after Ukraine’s successful strikes in Crimea, Air Force says

Russia is "obviously" experiencing problems with its Kalibr cruise missiles after successful strikes by Ukrainian forces in Crimea, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Feb. 15.

Now the enemy uses very few of these missiles. Only two Kalibr cruise missiles were used in the last massive attack on Feb. 15. Both were destroyed by air defenses. Three missiles of this type were launched during the previous attack on Ukraine.

Russia faces logistical problems, as the Kalibr missiles were typically loaded and transported from the main base in occupied Sevastopol. But the Black Sea Fleet was forced to move to the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk.

"The fact that the fleet has been pushed back to the far reaches is good for us. We have cleared the sea of enemy ships, especially the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov," Ihnat said.

However, he warned that the enemy could still launch long-range missile attacks directly from the Novorossiysk area, as the Kalibr missiles are capable of flying long distances, adding that the enemy uses different types of missiles in its attacks.

"In fact, they use everything they have. That's why we call it a combined attack - from different directions, from different air, sea and land carriers."

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on Feb. 15 using Kalibr cruise missiles that may have been launched by the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov, according to Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine on Kyiv24 TV.

"Preliminary reports indicate launches from the Black Sea,” she said.

