Russia looking to emulate Ukrainian drone successes at sea, military intel says

A secret fleet of naval drones based on the Dnipro River

The Russian military is collecting the wreckage of Ukrainian naval drones to copy them, Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence or HUR said on Ukrainian national television on Dec. 8.

The Russians are working to copy Ukrainian technology, Yusov said.

Read also: Russians repair storm-damaged drone barriers in occupied Sevastopol — OSINT analyst

"They are carefully collecting the wreckage, the remains of Ukrainian naval drones," he said.

“They are trying to assemble as much as possible from the remains … (to) try to establish production.”

Ukrainian sea drones remain a threat to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and the Kremlin is aware of this, Yusov said.

According to the Ukrainian military’s General Staff, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the aggressor has lost 22 warships and military boats, as well as one submarine.

Read also: After chasing Russia’s Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol, Russian logistics causing delay in further missile attacks

The Ukrainian Navy reported on Nov. 19 that Russia had withdrawn all its warships from the Black and Azov Seas due to bad weather.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine