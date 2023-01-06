Russia Looks to Press Big Firms for More Cash as War Costs Mount

1
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is planning to wrest more money from some commodity producers and state companies and trim non-defense spending, according to a government order, as the costs of the invasion of Ukraine mount.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Proposals include higher dividends from state companies and a “one-time payment” by fertilizer and coal producers, under instructions issued to officials by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in mid-December.

The document, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg, calls the effort part of “revenue mobilization.” It also orders 175 billion rubles ($2.4 billion) in extra spending to resettle 100,000 people from Kherson to Russia, an apparent admission that the Kremlin has little hope of retaking the Ukrainian region that its forces abandoned in the fall just weeks after illegally annexing it.

Russia’s budget is increasingly squeezed as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion heads for its second year and the economy contracts under sweeping US and European sanctions. Dividends and a windfall tax paid by Gazprom PJSC already helped swell a fiscal surplus late last year, before heavy spending commitments in December likely sent the budget into the red.

Some of the additional money is necessary to cover costs related to the war, according to people with knowledge of the matter. No decision has yet been taken on the size of dividends or the one-time levy, they said, as the amount will depend on how the budget fared in the full 2022 year.

Authorities will try to set dividends above 50% of net income for state companies whenever possible, they said.

Spokespeople for the Russian government and the Finance Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment during a holiday period in the country.

The Russian leader has meanwhile vowed “no limitations” on military spending for the war, with social programs remaining the biggest single budget item. By contrast, outlays on education and medicine are feeling the pinch.

It’s a balancing act laid bare in Mishustin’s order, which calls for an “optimization” of budget spending outside defense and security that should generate at least 150 billion rubles in savings.

Funding Needs

With budget deficits entrenched for years to come and international debt markets all but shut for Russia, the urgency is growing to ensure the government has access to financing as its energy proceeds come under pressure.

The Finance Ministry, which last year was forecasting a budget gap of 0.9% of gross domestic product, now expects the shortfall at 2% both in 2022 and 2023. In total, spending last year probably reached around 30 trillion rubles, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in late December, or about 27% more than initially planned.

Siluanov has said the government plans no changes in taxes this year even if budget expenditures rise, and Mishustin’s order appears to propose no permanent levies.

In the months just before the invasion at the end of 2021, Russian mining companies, including coal and fertilizer producers, were hit by an increase in the mineral extraction tax rate. The government has since declined to ease the burden even as sanctions disrupted sales and forced output cuts.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sodexo tops Q1 sales estimates as people return to offices

    Group sales came in at 6.33 billion euros ($6.65 billion) to top analysts' consensus estimate of 6.17 billion euros, provided by the company, while its On-site business surpassed 2019 levels and grew 11.9% organically. "On-Site Services continued to benefit from ... a higher level of attendance, in all geographies, in the workplace, in stadiums, in convention centers and in Universities," Chief Executive Sophie Bellon said, adding that price hikes also helped the division. Sodexo had said in November it would look to expand its vouchers business as companies seek more ways to retain staff in tight labour markets and greater flexibility as more employees work remotely.

  • Priest who prayed for Ukrainian soldiers was detained in Minsk, Belarus

    Law enforcement officers have detained a priest in the capital of Belarus because he "prayed for the defenders of Ukraine". The security forces also did not like his "nationalist tattoos" and passion for video games.

  • Gold Set to Shine in 2023: Bet on These ETFs

    Gold has had a solid start this year, with prices hitting the highest levels since mid-June. Investors should tap the strength with the popular ETFs in the space.

  • Florida's dictator immigration problem: Bolsonaro and Trump | Frank Cerabino

    Frank Cerabino humor column about Florida having a problem with Bolsonaro and Trump creating an overload of deposed wannabe dictators for one state.

  • Letters to the Editor: The border is in crisis. Don't expect help from the Republican House

    The border mess requires a long-term solution, and Title 42 is only a temporary fix. But the House GOP seems fixated on political revenge, not legislating.

  • Indian rupee could see big breakout after being locked in tight range - analysts

    The Indian rupee's narrow trading range against the dollar over the last three weeks may set the stage for a big directional move and a jump in volatility, analysts said. The rupee has been tethered to a 82.40 to 82.94 range since Dec. 12, thanks to suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India and persistent demand for dollars. The realized volatility on USD/INR has fallen to below 2%, the lowest since June 2022.

  • Edmunds: Top vehicles to look out for in 2023

    Electric vehicles are the next hot trend, but gas-powered and hybrid vehicles aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and there are plenty of new ones hitting the market this year. When Toyota removed the wraps off the redesigned Prius, most were taken aback by its stylish looks. Gone are the awkward styling and the underpowered hybrid engine.

  • Panasonic Plans To Shift Rice Cooker Production From Japan To China: Report

    Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTC: PCRFY) is planning to end the production of its famous rice cookers in Japan. The industrial devices manufacturer is taking the step after a decline in demand and high production cost, reported Bloomberg. The company will shift the rice cooker production to Hangzhou, China, by June 2023. The rice cooker has been produced by Panasonic in Japan since 1956. Also Read: Lucid Group Signs Battery Supply Agreement With Panasonic Energy The report noted that the agin

  • Massive Google billboard ad tells Apple to fix 'pixelated' photos and videos in texts between iPhones and Androids

    Google has urged Apple to adopt the RCS messaging standard with its "Get the Message" campaign since August, and has made other ads calling Apple out.

  • Mexico’s Leading Presidential Hopeful Would Tighten State Grip on Power Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s leading presidential hopeful Claudia Sheinbaum, who sees herself as the natural successor to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, wants to accomplish what even her mentor wasn’t able to: a constitutional change that would cement state control over the power sector. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in M

  • FTX Collapse May Claim Another Big Victim: Crypto Lender Genesis

    This empire included the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company, Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also serves as a trading platform for institutional investors. FTX and Alameda were two players at the center of the crypto sector. The Genesis lender is on the verge of bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 5.

  • To survive a rocky 2023, three value investors are favoring these six stocks

    Analysts expect value stocks to maintain outperformance over growth stocks as interest rates rise and the economy falters. To find some of the best value names to consider, I recently checked in with three value-oriented stock-letter writers who have solid long-term records, according to Hulbert Financial Digest. Market and economic outlook: We will have a mild recession in 2023.

  • The leadership secrets of rabid Republicans

    Absolutism over pragmatism. Chaos over efficiency. This is what Republicans deliver when they're in charge.

  • Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight

    Fox NewsRep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, Gaetz was asked about his interactions with Democrats on the House floor, many of which were caught on film and spurred curiosity online.“My conversations with Democrats hav

  • Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else

    Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.

  • Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

    “Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.

  • Intercepted call from occupier to his wife: "Therell be no Ukrainians soon"

    Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has published an intercepted phone call between a Russian occupier and his wife. Source: Press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Quote: "Babe, these are just Khokhols [a derogatory Russian term for Ukrainians - ed.

  • Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war

    The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.

  • Ukraine's intelligence chief makes prediction about Putin's death: Very quickly and soon

    Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancer and will die very soon, but not before Ukraine has won the war with Russia. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with ABC News Quote: "He has been sick for a long time; I am sure he has cancer.

  • Katie Hobbs outsmarted Kari Lake, again, with her private swearing-in ceremony

    Arizona's new governor was criticized for not taking her oath of office in public, but Katie Hobbs outfoxed the minions of a disgruntled Kari Lake.