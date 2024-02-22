Russia loses 1,160 soldiers, aircraft, 2 air defence systems in war against Ukraine over past day

Ukrainska Pravda
Illustrative photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian forces have said that over the past 24 hours, Russia has lost 1,160 servicemen, 7 tanks, 35 armoured combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, an aircraft and two air defence systems in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 407,240 (+1,160) military personnel;

  • 6,523 (+7) tanks;

  • 12,373 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;

  • 9,867 (+41)  artillery systems;

  • 997 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;

  • 680 (+2)  air defence systems;

  • 339 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

  • 325 (+0) helicopters;

  • 7,596 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;

  • 1,903 (+0) cruise missiles;

  • 25 (+0)  ships and boats;

  • 1 (+0) submarines;

  • 12,924 (+63) vehicles and tankers;

  • 1,566 (+8)  special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

 

Background: On the evening of 21 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Air Force for seven downed Russian combat aircraft in just one week.

