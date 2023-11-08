Russia loses 780 soldiers over past day as toll exceeds 307,000, Ukrainian military says

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 307,640 of its troops, including 780 over the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its latest morning update posted on Facebook on Nov. 8.

The invading troops have also lost a total of over 40,000 units of equipment, the General Staff said. These include (loss over past day in parentheses):

Tanks - 5,301 (+8)

Armored fighting vehicles - 9,996 (+22)

Artillery systems - 7,439 (+29)

Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) - 872 (+3)

Air defense systems - 572 (+2)

Warplanes - 322 (+0)Helicopters - 324 (+0)

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of operational and tactical level - 5,567 (+10)

Cruise missiles – 1,556 (+0)

Warships/military boats - 20 (+0)

Submarines - 1 (+0)

Automotive equipment and fuel trucks - 9,814 (+47)

Special equipment - 1,054 (+5)

According to the Ukrainian military’s General Staff, 45 battles took place on the frontline over the past day, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks on four sections of the front.

