Russia loses 790 soldiers, 9 tanks in a single day

Ukraine eliminated 790 Russian soldiers in the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll of Russia's military personnel losses to a daunting 363,000 since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The total combat losses of the enemy from Feb. 24, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2024 are:

personnel ‒ about 363070 (+790) persons

tanks ‒ 6011 (+9)

APV ‒ 11142 (+14)

artillery systems – 8604 (+30)

MLRS – 949 (+2)

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 631 (+1)

aircraft – 329 (+0)

helicopters – 324 (+0)

UAV operational-tactical level – 6771 (+18)

cruise missiles ‒ 1786 (+1)

warships/boats ‒ 23 (+0)

submarines ‒ 1 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks – 11463 (+40)

special equipment ‒ 1313 (+9)

Read also: Russian forces face severe losses in last six weeks – UK intelligence

Russia has suffered a staggering 300,000 military personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion, said British intelligence.

Due to the extensive losses in the war with Ukraine, it will take Russia five to ten years to rebuild its highly skilled and experienced military units.

