Russia loses aircraft, helicopter, 11 tanks and air defence system

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has reported that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine over the past day have increased by 630 servicemen, 1 fixed-wing aircraft, 1 helicopter, 1 air defence system, 11 tanks, 17 armoured combat vehicles, and 39 artillery systems.

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 19 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

290,680 (+630) military personnel

4,992 (+11) tanks

9,437 (+17) armoured combat vehicles

6,983 (+39) artillery systems

818 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

548 (+1) air defence systems

320 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+1) helicopters

5,318 (+17) tactical UAVs

1,534 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,337 (+34) vehicles and tankers

985 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being updated.

The General Staff in its morning report on 19 October said, "Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 15 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, the defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet and five reconnaissance UAVs."

In addition, Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, a Zoopark-1M radar station and 11 artillery pieces belonging to the Russians.

