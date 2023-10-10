Russia loses another 450 soldiers, 6 tanks and air defence system in a day

The Defenders of Ukraine killed around 450 Russian invaders and destroyed six tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and an air defence system belonging to the Russians over the course of 9 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 10 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

283,080 (+450) military personnel

4,829 (+6) tanks

9,129 (+3) armoured combat vehicles

6,713 (+7) artillery systems

808 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

544 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

5,207 (+17) tactical UAVs

1,530 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,125 (+12) vehicles and tankers

961 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

