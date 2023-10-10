Russia loses another 450 soldiers, 6 tanks and air defence system in a day
The Defenders of Ukraine killed around 450 Russian invaders and destroyed six tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and an air defence system belonging to the Russians over the course of 9 October.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 10 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):
283,080 (+450) military personnel
4,829 (+6) tanks
9,129 (+3) armoured combat vehicles
6,713 (+7) artillery systems
808 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
544 (+1) air defence systems
315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
316 (+0) helicopters
5,207 (+17) tactical UAVs
1,530 (+0) cruise missiles
20 (+0) ships and boats
1 (+0) submarines
9,125 (+12) vehicles and tankers
961 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
