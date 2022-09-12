Russia loses at least 125 pieces of heavy equipment in Kharkiv retreat, analysts say

A Ukrainian military man stands on a Russian howitzer in the Kharkiv region

The report gives the following breakdown of Russian armor losses:

40 tanks;

35 APCs;

11 command vehicles;

Four maintenance vehicles;

Nine anti-air defense systems;

50 IFVs;

47 trucks and other vehicles;

Two jet fighters – a Su-34 and a Su-25.

There are some additional, yet unverified reported losses in Izyum – three self-propelled howitzers, a couple tanks, and another APC.

CIT assessed that some of the equipment was simply abandoned, as the chaotic, hasty retreat did not allow for proper extraction.

In a rapid and effective counteroffensive, Ukraine has liberated almost the entirety of Kharkiv Oblast, achieving a major operational victory over Moscow and likely turning the tide of war, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Sept. 11 report.

