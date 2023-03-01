Russia loses major tank battle for Vuhledar due to ambushes NYT

Russia has lost a large-scale tank battle for Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, getting ambushed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine — just as it did during the attack when using tank convoys at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: The New York Time

Quote: "In the extended battle, both sides sent tanks into the fray, rumbling over dirt roads and manoeuvring around tree lines, with the Russians thrusting forward in columns and the Ukrainians manoeuvring defensively, firing from a distance or from hideouts as Russian convoys came into their sights.

When it was over, not only had Russia failed to capture Vuhledar, but it also had made the same mistake that cost Moscow hundreds of tanks earlier in the war: convoys advancing into ambushes."

Details: According to NYT, the charred hulks of Russian armoured vehicles now litter farm fields all about Vuhledar, according to Ukrainian military drone footage – blown up on mines, hit with artillery or obliterated by anti-tank missiles.

Ukraine’s military said Russia had lost at least 130 tanks and armoured personnel carriers in the battle.

