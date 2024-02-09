Russia loses war if Ukraine’s allies give just 0.25% of their GDP to Ukraine’s effort – Estonian PM

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas made a loud statement about Ukraine and the help it needs

If Ukraine’s partners donated just 0.25% of their GDP to Ukraine’s struggle against Russia, this would “win the war”, said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas during a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna on Feb. 8.

“The military strength of the coalition supporting Ukraine is 13 times greater than Russia's.Just look at our defense budgets,” said Kallas.

“So, if all those countries supporting Ukraine are truly committed and support providing Ukraine with assistance amounting to 0.25% of their GDP, it will indeed create a turning point. Because this is the contribution needed to win this war.”

"The time has come to take the next steps regarding the use of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine," Kallas added.

Estonia has already submitted the relevant bill at the national level to allow for such use of Russian assets.

"I hope this will inspire other EU member countries to take similar actions," she said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine