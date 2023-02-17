Russia’s losses up to 200,000 soldiers, most killed by artillery – UK MoD

Losses of the Russian army reached 200,000

Read also: Russia now suffering biggest losses in Ukraine since invasion, military intelligence says

According to UK intel, the level of Russian losses has increased significantly since September 2022, when "partial mobilization" was announced.

The agency notes that by modern standards of warfare, Russian forces have a very high death toll in terms of the ratio of killed to wounded.

This is almost certainly due to the extremely unsatisfactory medical care of most of the personnel, the UK intelligence agency said.

The report said that artillery caused most of Russia's losses.

The report also says that the Russian mercenary company Wagner recruited a large number of convicts, with casualties among them reaching 50%.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost more than 141,000 troops.

Meanwhile, UK newspaper the Times has estimated that Russia is losing at least 2,000 troops for every 100 meters of territory it advances in eastern Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine