Russia lost about 200 pieces of armoured vehicles – UK Defence Intelligence on Avdiivka's assault

UK Defence Intelligence assesses that the Russians lost about 200 pieces of armoured vehicles during the last three weeks while storming the city of Avdiivka.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 8 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russian occupiers suffered such losses due to the effectiveness of Ukraine’s modern hand-held anti-armour weapons, mines, uncrewed aerial vehicle-dropped munitions, and precision artillery systems, UK Defence Intelligence noted.

The intelligence review indicates that the Russians began using motorised infantry to attack Avdiivka after such losses in armoured vehicles.

Like previous Russian offensives, the assaults on Avdiivka were often characterised by advancing over open terrain, which resulted in heavy losses in personnel.

UK intelligence suggests that Russia has lost several thousand soldiers in the storming of the city since the beginning of October.

Quote: "Russia’s leadership continues to demonstrate a willingness to accept heavy personnel losses for marginal territorial gains," the review reads.

Background:

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that neither Ukrainian nor Russian forces can break through the contact line in Ukraine due to the solid air defences of both sides and the long contact line that must be held.

A large-scale Russian offensive ran into a powerful Ukrainian defence near Avdiivka.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, believes that the war with Russia is moving to a new stage: "positional" warfare with static and exhausting battles. To win it, Ukraine needs high technologies.

