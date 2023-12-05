Russia has lost 333,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 5.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,587 tanks, 10,416 armored fighting vehicles, 10,483 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,987 artillery systems, 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,032 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

