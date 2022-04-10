Russia lost the battle for Kyiv with its hasty assault on a Ukrainian airport

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick J. McDonnell
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
An ukrainian soldier passes near a hangar in the Gostomel airport near Kyiv with the destroyed cargo plane Antonov An-225 Mriya. The biggest cargo plane in the world was shelled by russian forces during its occupation of the airport. (Photo by Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via AP)
A Ukrainian soldier passes the destroyed Antonov An-225, a six-engine behemoth that had been a source of intense national pride. (Celestino Arce / Associated Press)

Days after Russian forces retreated from Kyiv, the northern outskirts of the Ukrainian capital are littered with the charred remains of blown-up and abandoned Russian tanks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment.

The debris is a stark testament to an assault that was meant to oust the Ukrainian government but became a humiliating blunder for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's failure to take the capital came down to a series of misjudgments and strategic errors: an emphasis on vulnerable armored columns, inadequate use of air power, an attack plan that overstretched supply lines, and — most significantly — a clear miscalculation of the Ukrainians’ ability and determination to resist.

But experts say there is one place, more than anywhere else, where Putin's vision of a lightning strike victory ran aground: Antonov Airport.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks by the destroyed Antonov An-225 aircraft
A Ukrainian serviceman walks by the destroyed Antonov An-225, the largest aircraft in the world. (Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)

This sprawling cargo airport and military base 15 miles northwest of downtown Kyiv was supposed to be the principal staging ground and logistics hub for a battle-defining Russian thrust into the heart of the capital.

The Ukrainian government was supposed to fall and President Volodymyr Zelensky was supposed to be killed, captured or forced into exile. Experts said that Putin probably planned to install a puppet leader.

The thinking was that a hasty collapse of the central government would trigger deep disarray in Ukrainian units fighting in the east and the south, possibly resulting in a broad surrender.

“They needed to get into the middle of Kyiv as quickly as possible and raise the Russian flag over a government building,” said John Spencer, a retired U.S. Army major who now chairs urban war studies at the Madison Policy Forum think tank in New York. “At that point you’ve won the war. Yes, you may start the greatest insurgency in history. But you’ve won the war.”

Parts of destroyed aircraft
Parts of destroyed aircraft at the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, Ukraine. (Felipe Dana / Associated Press)

He said capturing the airport was “critical” to the Russian strategy. Antonov has a long runway, ideal for flying in supplies and troops on heavy transport planes.

“You need airfields to bring in force, to bring in tanks, engineers, the necessary armor,” Spencer said.

Unlike the United States in its 2003 assault on Baghdad, Russia launched its ground assault immediately, without first pounding military bases, command and control structures and other strategic sites from the air. There was no shock and awe. That decision continues to baffle many.

“We all expected that Russia would do several days of airstrikes, precision missile strikes, that kind of thing — ‘softening up,’ so to speak,” said Dmitry Gorenburg, an analyst with CNA, a think tank in Arlington, Va. “But then they launched a ground operation rather than waiting a few days. I’m not sure why they were in that kind of hurry.”

Russia did expend plenty of air power in its assault on the airfield.

On the morning of Feb. 24 — the first day of what Putin called his "special operation" — low-flying Russian Mi-8 assault helicopters appeared over the airport and began firing rockets. Plumes of smoke rose from the airfield. Russian paratroopers ferried in by helicopter were soon redirecting civilian traffic outside the airport gates.

In this satellite image is an overview of the Antonov Airport, in Hostomel, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
A satellite photo of the Antonov Airport, which was supposed to have been the principal staging ground and logistics hub for a Russian thrust into the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But those plans failed in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. (Maxar Technologies)

By all accounts, attempting to grab the air base at the very outset of the war made a lot of sense, helping to complement a prospective pincer movement on the capital with nearby motorized columns.

“The initial idea was that cargo planes with paratroopers and vehicles would land here and it should have been an entry point to Kyiv,” said Denys Monastyrsky, Ukraine’s internal security minister, speaking to reporters Friday.

Once the airfield was secured, Russia “could start pouring in a lot of other troops, and start manning checkpoints in the middle of Kyiv,” said Jonathan Eyal, associate director of the Royal United Services Institute, a think tank in London. “If you think about it, had they succeeded, I think the war may have gone very differently.”

A day after the initial attack, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defense ministry spokesman, announced that Moscow had sent 200 helicopters to take control of the airfield.

In fact, authorities here said fighting at the airport continued for days, and Ukrainian forces shot down several helicopters, even as Moscow ferried in wave after wave of paratroopers.

Weeks of fierce combat transformed the airport into a dystopian post-battle debris field, strewn with spent ammunition, rockets, Russian ration boxes, gas masks, and burned and tattered uniforms.

The most conspicuous monument to the fighting is the smashed hulk of an Antonov An-225.

The six-engine behemoth, long the world’s largest aircraft, is known in Ukrainian as Mriya, or Dream, and was a source of intense national pride. No more.

A Ukrainian serviceman touches the nose of the Antonov An-225 aircraft destroyed during fighting
A Ukrainian serviceman touches the nose of the Antonov An-225 destroyed in fighting at the Antonov Airport in Ukraine. (Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)

The plane looks like it was gouged by a giant can opener, its fuselage sheared in a blackened jumble of wires and metal, the yellow and blue Ukrainian colors still visible outside the cockpit.

Russia finally secured the airfield, but its forces remained under constant fire, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russia was never able to land large transport aircraft to reinforce besieged forces here and elsewhere in the Kyiv area. Rather than thrusting forward to the heart of the capital, Russian troops at the air base were stuck fighting for their survival.

“That was a turning point,” Eyal said.

With Zelensky and the Ukrainian government still in power, Russian attack columns — lacking anticipated resupply and reinforcement — got bogged down in the capital’s dense northern suburbs.

Ukrainian troops used Western-provided Javelin portable antitank systems and Turkish-supplied drones to pick off the Russian armor, much of which is now rusting away in the suburbs of the capital.

Moscow somehow didn't anticipate the effect of the sophisticated equipment, and training, that Ukrainian forces had received from the West in recent years. Experts said that Russia’s multi-pronged attack across several fronts was clearly undermanned against a well-armed opponent.

“They tried to do too much,” Gorenburg said. “If they had focused on one objective, like taking Kyiv, they might have done better.”

A Ukrainian serviceman with a Russian beret from destroyed Russian military vehicles on his weapon, at the Antonov airport
A Ukrainian serviceman uses his weapon to hold up a Russian beret he retrieved from a destroyed Russian military vehicle at the Antonov Airport. (Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)

Putin may have more success as his troops shift their efforts to the east, where pro-Russia separatists have been fighting for years. But Russia’s retreat here has also bolstered Ukrainian confidence that its troops can hold off, and even defeat, its colossal adversary.

Such a notion would undoubtedly draw derision from Putin. The Russian leader has long questioned Ukraine’s status as an independent state, publicly declaring its territory, and people, as an extension of historic Russia.

In the view of some, it is Putin’s distorted view of Ukraine that may have led him to misjudge what it would take to win this war — and to disregard the notion that Ukrainians would staunchly resist the Russian onslaught.

“I think the bottom line, the essence of the story, is that Mr. Putin believed the nonsense that he was spouting, which is that Ukraine is a fake state hijacked by a small clique — and the moment you put a finger on it the entire thing would collapse like a house of cards, with the Ukrainian president running away ” Eyal said. “Everything else followed this original error.”

On the streets of Kyiv, where the retreat was greeted with relief and pride, many agree: Putin underestimated people’s willingness to stand up to Russian force.

“I can't get inside Putin’s head, but I think that, yes, he really expected to take Kyiv in like three days,” said Vitalii Hemych, 28, a restaurant owner. “But our nation is now united. That is the main reason why his plan failed.”

Special correspondent Ilona Shubovych in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin is targeting all of Europe, Zelenskyy says as war moves east

    Russia is targeting the whole of Europe with its aggression and stopping the invasion of Ukraine is essential for the security of all democracies, the country's

  • Chinese authorities admit 'weaknesses' in handling of Shaanxi human trafficking case

    Authorities in northwest China admitted there were problems with how the local government handled the case of a missing woman in 2010, whom police discovered recently to be the same victim of a high-profile human trafficking case in Shaanxi Province, China. Yulin City’s government in Shaanxi Province said it has disciplined 13 cadres from Jiaxian County for their “neglect of duty in population management” in the handling of the 2010 missing person case, reported South China Morning Post. The victim was initially thought to be named Tang Xiaoyu, but the government’s investigation report identified her by her original surname Tao.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • One of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s more ‘modest’ superyachts changed ownership on the same day Russia invaded Ukraine

    The Guardian on Friday reported the transfer of the Aquamarine to David Davidovich, whom Forbes calls "Abramovich's much lower-profile right-hand man."

  • Ax-1's all-civilian crew dock at International Space Station

    The all-civilian Ax-1 mission crew docked at the International Space Station early Saturday morning, marking the first time private citizens visited the

  • Ukrainian forensic investigators start exhuming bodies from Bucha mass grave

    BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in Bucha on Friday, wrapping in black plastic and laying out the bodies of civilians who officials say were killed while Russian troops occupied the town just northwest of Kyiv. Ruslan Kravchenko, from the prosecutor's office in Bucha, said they had exhumed 20 bodies, 18 of whom had firearms and shrapnel wounds. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that allegations that Russian forces had executed civilians in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

  • Dear Abby: Widow feels isolated following husband's passing

    Woman feels isolated and abandoned after the death of her husband of 55 years. She wants to know how to move forward and not feel like a burden.

  • Sweden Democrats leader wants party to change on NATO membership if Finland applies to join alliance

    The leader of Sweden's second-biggest opposition party will, should neighbour Finland apply to join NATO, suggest that his party change its stance towards favouring a Swedish membership, he told daily Svenska Dagbladet. A change of stance by the Sweden Democrats party would mean a swing to a parliamentary majority in favour of long-neutral Sweden joining the alliance. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted the two countries to consider joining, although Sweden is more hesitant than Finland which has a 1,300 km border with Russia.

  • Russian Troops Brag They Bombed Fleeing Families at Train Station

    ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty ImagesA few minutes before it became clear that women, children and elderly people were among the at least 39 dead and nearly 100 known to be injured when a missile struck the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine, Russian soldiers were bragging about the hit on Telegram. The missile struck the main evacuation center in the area and seemed to herald the beginning of an intensified offensive that Russia warned was coming. Minutes later, the messages, which in

  • Famed Manga Artist Fujiko A. Fujio A Dies At 88

    This week, Japan lost a legend. Nikkei Asia reports that famed manga creator Fujiko A. Fujio died on Thursday morning at his home in Tokyo’s Kawasaki. He was 88.

  • Boats, helicopters, art: Europe freezes $32 billion of oligarchs' assets

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU governments have frozen about 30 billion euros ($32.6 billion) of assets linked to oligarchs and other sanctioned people with ties to the Kremlin, the European Commission said on Friday. The assets, totalling 29.5 billion euros since the start of the war in Ukraine, include bank accounts, boats, helicopters, real estate and artwork, according to the Commission, the EU's executive body. However, the Commission had no estimate for the total value of oligarchs' assets in the European Union.

  • The Bin Laden Papers: al-Qaeda’s secret documents – and delusions – finally revealed

    In the early hours of May 2 2011, a team of Navy Seals discovered and killed Osama Bin Laden – the leader of al-Qaeda, architect of 9/11 and the most hunted man on the globe – in a raid on a domestic compound in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad. With their strict 30-minute deadline almost up, the Seals requested more time on the ground because they had found “a whole s--- ton of computers and electronic gear on the second floor”.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson and the color blind society of Martin Luther King Jr.

    U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in a US Senate office on March 29, 2022. Alex Wong/Getty ImagesU.S. Sen. Chuck E. Grassley had a question for Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings to be the first African American woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wanted to know if she agreed with Martin Luther King Jr.‘s vision that one day America would become a nation in which people are judged “not by the color of

  • Pro-Trump activist who planned 6 January rally to cooperate with inquiry

    Attorney says Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, will work with DoJ after he was subpoenaed Ali Alexander, center, returns to a conference room for a deposition meeting in December with the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Ali Alexander, the prominent pro-Trump activist, will cooperate with the justice department investigation into the Capitol attack, making him the first high-profile political figure to agree t

  • Draymond Green Gets a Parenting Assist While on the Road

    Draymond Green dishes on how Amazon's new Glow device keeps him connected to his three children. Plus, hear how Draymond's son DJ is into shooting rebounds with MVP Stephen Curry!

  • WATCH: Reactions on OHSAA possibly allowing NIL opportunities for prep athletes

    Reactions on OHSAA possibly allowing NIL opportunities for prep athletes

  • The U.S. income tax deadline is coming soon. Here’s what you need to know about filing, extensions, The Child Tax Credit, and more.

    Fortune answers five of the most Googled questions about the 2022 tax season.

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: 2 men acquitted, jury deadlocked on 2 others

    Two of four men were acquitted Friday in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, motivated by fury at the Democrat’s tough COVID-19 restrictions early in the pandemic.

  • Letters to the Editor

    Recent letters to the editor

  • Walmart lifts first-year pay for truck drivers amid trucker shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report that Walmart will now offer its drivers a starting rate of up to $110,000 a year amid the nationwide truck driver shortage.