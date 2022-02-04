'Russia has lost this round' says Ukrainian foreign minister

Yahoo Entertainment

Don Lemon Tonight kicked off Wednesday with Lemon calling out Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) for comments he made regarding President Biden’s future nomination for the Supreme Court, who he has promised would be a Black woman. Speaking to Politico, Kennedy reportedly said, “Number one, I want a nominee who knows a law book from a J. Crew catalog. Number two, I want a nominee who’s not going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a woke agenda.” “Senator Kennedy, really? You're an ignoramus. You are just that dumb,” Lemon said in response. “And I'm embarrassed because I'm from Louisiana. You embarrassed Louisiana, all Louisianians.” Republican presidents in the past had made similar promises as Biden, Reagan as a candidate in 1980, and Trump while in office in 2020. Like Biden, both touted the qualifications of their future nominees before knowing who exactly that would be. Yet some in the GOP, like Kennedy and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who called Biden’s promise “offensive,” have made inflammatory statements about Biden’s decision. Lemon believes they are simply stoking culture war outrage among the base. “They're playing to the base with manufactured outrage over President Joe Biden's vow to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court,” Lemon said. “They can't hang their outrage on her education or her record or anything at all other than the one thing that they know: That she's Black. They don’t even know who she is yet.”