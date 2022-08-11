Russia has lost two squadrons of the latest Su-35 in Ukraine General Staff

OLENA ROSHCHINA – THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 16:51

The Russian Federation has lost two squadrons of the latest Su-35 fighters in Ukraine, that's about 24 aircraft, and now tolerates the return of the old Su-24M bombers.

Source: Oleksii Hromov, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a briefing at the Ukraine Ukrinform media centre

Quote: "Over the last week, the Ukrainian Air Force have destroyed 27 air targets.

In connection with the significant losses of aviation equipment, the occupiers are considering the option of using outdated bombers – the Su-24M, which were removed from the aggressor’s combat team during 2005-2018."

Details: According to the General Staff, Russia supplied Su-35 aircraft to China. Out of 24 units, only 9 were functional, which indicates the low efficiency and the unreliability of this technology.

The largest number of operational failures of these aircraft was related to on-board systems.

"The Su-35 aircraft has also shown a low level of survivability. During the full-scale aggression, the occupiers have lost two squadrons of such aircraft, that's about 24 planes," Hromov said.

