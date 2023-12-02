Russia maintains hope to fully occupy Ukraine – General Staff report

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces has said that Russia maintains hope to fully occupy Ukraine and the operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult. A total of 69 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred on Saturday, 2 December.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 2 December

Quote from the General Staff: "The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, [Russia] does not abandon its plans to fully occupy Ukraine. [It] continues to ignore laws and customs of war and is relying on the tactics of terror, and attacking and shelling both military and civilian facilities.

Operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult."

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 69 times.

Russian forces carried out 3 missile strikes and 15 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 18 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements, killing and injuring civilians and damaging private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure targets.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units there, but units of Belarusian Armed Forces continue to carry out operations in areas near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations, shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Russian forces carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Kozacha Lopan (Kharkiv Oblast). Around 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Kostobobriv and Prohres (Chernihiv Oblast); Yunakivka, Hrabovske and Luhivka (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Veterynarne and Stohnii (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas near Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near the Serebrianka forest on the Lyman front, with Ukrainian forces repelling 3 Russian assaults. Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 Ukrainian settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 15 Russian assaults. Around 15 civilian settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Russian forces carried out several unsuccessful offensive operations to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and Sieverne and to the south of Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling 20 Russian assaults. Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 10 civilian settlements, including Sieverne, Stepove, Avdiivka, Karlivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 9 Russian assaults.

Russian aircraft struck an area in the vicinity of Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast). Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the south-east of Vuhledar and to the west of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front. Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces made 8 attempts to recover the positions they had lost to the south of Robotyne and to the west and north-west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) but failed. Around 15 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Kherson (Kherson Oblast) and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions on the left (eastern) bank of the River Dnipro in Kherson Oblast. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 4 Russian artillery systems.

Ukraine’s air defence forces intercepted a Russian Kh-59 air-to-ground missile.

