Russia makes Eurobond coupon payments in FX - settlement depository

Illustration shows Russian rouble and Euro banknotes
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD) on Friday successfully paid coupons in foreign currency on two Eurobonds, an NSD representative told Reuters, a move that could mean Russia may have again averted a default.

Russia is on the cusp of a unique kind of debt crisis which investors say would be a first time a major emerging market economy is pushed into a bond default by geopolitics, rather than empty coffers.

The NSD said it paid foreign currency in coupon payouts on Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 2036, both of which were due on May 27.

Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt last Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default, just days before the U.S. decided not to extend a key waiver allowing transactions on Russian Eurobonds payments in foreign currency.

Russia has faced the prospect of sovereign default since Western capitals imposed sweeping sanctions in the wake of its decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The country has been all but cut off from the global financial system and has seen roughly half of its $640 billion reserves abroad frozen.

But Russian officials have said the country had enough money to service its debt and that what other countries might consider a default would be a technical and orchestrated event.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this week Russia will keep on paying its state Eurobond obligations in roubles if unable to pay in foreign currency, and will defend its role as a reliable borrower by all possible means.

Siluanov has said there would be no impact on the economy if the United States declares that Russia is in a technical default on its Eurobonds.

But analysts were more sceptical about the impact of a potential fallout on the Russian economy in the long term, as Russia's deficit could expand very sharply due to its invasion of Ukraine, said Takahide Kiuchi, an economist at Nomura Research Institute.

"The Russian economy cannot stand without financing or money from abroad. So in this sense, no access to the global market could reduce the potential of growth of the Russian economy in the long term," Kiuchi said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers vote shows bargaining benefits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said Friday the vote by General Motors workers at a pickup truck plant in Mexico to approve a new contract "demonstrates the significant benefits of true collective bargaining." Reuters reported earlier this month GM agreed to an 8.5% wage hike with a new, independent union at its plant in the central Mexican city of Silao. Tai said under labor protections under the USMCA trade deal that "workers no longer have to tolerate contracts negotiated behind their backs and have the right to vote on an agreement after it's negotiated."

  • Steel Buyers Demand Huge Discounts From Russian Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian steelmakers were the most profitable across the global industry before the war in Ukraine, but now they’re being forced to sell to some buyers at heavy discounts.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsStocks Rally Across the Board in Month-End Rebound: Markets WrapThe country’s producers have seen their

  • Russia is guilty of inciting genocide in Ukraine, expert report concludes

    Report by 30 internationally recognised scholars finds ‘reasonable grounds to conclude’ Moscow in breach of Geneva Convention

  • Bremmer on Russia-Ukraine: ‘No one believes this war is going to be over any time soon’

    Eurasia Group President and Founder Ian Bremmer spoke with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change and other global crises, and the outlook for globalization.

  • Germany ‘deliberately watering down’ EU plans for embargo on Russian oil imports

    Germany was on Friday accused of deliberately watering down the EU’s planned embargo on Russian oil imports to benefit its own economy.

  • Ukraine war: World Bank boss warns over global recession

    David Malpass also said coronavirus lockdowns in China are contributing to a global slowdown.

  • Stocks Rally Across the Board in Month-End Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks continued to rebound from a steep selloff that drove the market to near-oversold levels, with rebalancing from institutional investors potentially lifting equities at the end of the month.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsStocks Rally Across the Board in Month-End Rebound: Markets WrapAll major grou

  • U.S. economy kicks off second quarter on strong note; rise in inflation slowing

    U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession. The economy's near-term prospects were also brightened by other data from the Commerce Department on Friday showing the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply last month. A record trade deficit caused a contraction in output in the first quarter.

  • Ukraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Russia Learning From Early Errors

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces made advances in eastern Ukraine, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson brushed away calls for a negotiated settlement that would entail ceding territory, and instead urged more military support for Kyiv including long-range missiles that could hit Russian artillery. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery P

  • In Canada's Quebec, indigenous people continue to fight French law

    A sweeping law adopted by Quebec on Tuesday to promote French usage is elevating already simmering tensions with indigenous groups, who see the move as an imposition and have vowed to fight it. Bill 96, passed by a majority of Quebec legislators, sets stricter rules to enforce French usage in the province, adding mandatory French courses and limiting the usage of other languages by government agencies. Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who faces an October election, praised Bill 96 as the most important reform to protect the French language in mostly English-speaking North America, in nearly half a century.

  • Bigger Food Crisis Can Be Averted If Asia Remembers Not to Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s food problem is already severe as prices jump and protectionism flares but there’s a good chance governments can stop it from getting way worse if they heed a lesson from the crisis in 2008: don’t panic. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life Balan

  • NFL to appeal ruling in Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails

    The NFL said Wednesday it will appeal a ruling denying a request to move former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the league from a public courtroom into closed-door arbitration. Gruden's lawsuit accuses the NFL of leaking his racist, sexist and homophobic emails to force him to resign last October. “Neither the NFL nor the Commissioner (Roger Goodell) leaked Coach Gruden’s offensive emails," the league said in a statement issued after Clark County District Court Judge Nancy Allf rejected league bids to dismiss Gruden’s claim outright or to order out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Goodell.

  • Occupiers kidnapped the secretary of the Oleshky City Council in the Kherson region

    DENYS KARLOVSKYY - THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022, 19:34 Russian occupiers abducted the secretary of the Oleshky City Council Viktor Syrota. Source: Mayor of Oleshky Yevhen Ryshchuk Quote: "This evening I got a call saying that the occupiers had taken the secretary of the City Council Viktor Syrota.

  • NHL Rink Wrap: Oilers win ‘Battle of Alberta,’ Hurricanes still perfect at home

    Catch up on Game 5 of Rangers - Hurricanes and Oilers - Flames.

  • U.S. wins latest legal battle to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji

    The latest round of a legal battle over a $325-million Russian-owned superyacht has resulted in the case now appearing headed for Fiji's high court.

  • Johnson Urges Missiles for Ukraine to Hit ‘Crocodile’ Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson urged more military support for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces, including sending advanced weapons such as Multiple Launch Rocket Systems that can strike targets from a far longer distance.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsStocks Rally Across the Board in Month-End Rebound: Markets Wrap

  • Analysis-Russia prepares to seize western firms looking to leave

    Russia is advancing a new law allowing it to take control of the local businesses of western companies that decide to leave in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the stakes for multinationals trying to exit. The law, which could be in place within weeks, will give Russia sweeping powers to intervene where there is a threat to local jobs or industry, making it more difficult for western companies to disentangle themselves quickly unless they are prepared to take a big financial hit. The law to seize the property of foreign investors follows an exodus of western companies, such as Starbucks, McDonald's and brewer AB InBev, and increases pressure on those still there.

  • UK Oil Windfall Tax Prompts BP to Review Investment Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it will look again at its plans in the UK, raising questions about whether a £5 billion windfall tax on oil and gas profits announced by the government included enough incentives to preserve investment.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsStocks Rally Across the Board in Month-End Rebound: Markets

  • Ukraine's Zelensky accuses Russia of 'genocide' in Donbas onslaught

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Moscow of carrying out a "genocide" in the eastern Donbas region, where the city of Severodonetsk is under heavy Russian shelling. COMPLETES VID32B89EH_EN

  • Debunking the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that the Texas school shooting was a false flag operation

    A baseless conspiracy theory posits that the Texas school massacre was a false flag operation. Messages on QAnon-linked Telegram groups falsely claimed that the shooting was staged. Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist sued by families of Sandy Hook victims, has also weighed in.