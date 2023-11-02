Russia makes fake Der Spiegel and Fox News websites to spread disinformation

The Russians have created a number of fake sites that mimic the leading mass media

Russia has created fake websites that mimic prominent news organizations such as Der Spiegel and Fox News to spread disinformation, reads a Nov. 1 report from Ukraine’s Strategic Communications and Information Security Center, citing independent Russian news website the Insider.

This tactic is part of an effort to persuade Ukrainians to agree to a ceasefire with Russia, the report said.

The fake websites are primarily spreading false information through social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This disinformation campaign differs from Russia’s more traditional “troll farm” disinformation methods, as it relies solely on automated bots, which are both more cost-effective and capable of reaching a much broader audience, the Insider said in its report.

The center also notes that Russian hackers have been using fake websites for disinformation and phishing attacks for an extended period, with these tactics intensifying since the commencement of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine