Russia may conduct another offensive in the coming weeks

4
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The United States expects the coming weeks of the war to be critical, as Russia will try to attack again, possibly on different fronts.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council at the White House, quoted by CNN

Quote from CNN: "Kirby said the coming weeks would be ‘critical’ in the war and the US expected Russian President Vladimir Putin would ‘try to mount another offensive and maybe along many different vectors’."

Quote from Kirby: "We have got to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make sure Ukraine is ready for that."

Details: Kirby said the US wants to ensure Ukrainians can defend themselves against any renewed Russian offensive while also having the flexibility to "conduct offensive operations of their own at a time and place and a size and a scale of their choosing."

That's why, according to Kirby, the US is now training Ukrainian forces, so Ukraine is increasing its training in things like the Patriot air defence system.

"We’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re ready as best they can be before these critical weeks and months ahead," Kirby summed up.

