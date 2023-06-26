Russia may be entering era of political instability – EU High Representative

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that the recent weekend events indicate that the Russian state and President Vladimir Putin are weakened, and that Russia may be entering an era of political instability.

Source: Borrell following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "These developments have shown that the Russian state and Putin's personal credibility have been weakened. The political system is showing cracks. If we [previously – ed.] viewed Russia as a danger, as a threat, because it has the power, the ability to invade peaceful neighbours, as it did, now there is a risk due to internal political instability and the fragility of a large nuclear power."

Details: Russia used to be a threat because it was strong, Borrell said.

"Now it is becoming a risk because it may be entering an era of political instability and internal fragility," Borrell added.

Quote: "But the conclusion of our debate is clear: to continue to support Ukraine more than ever. To continue and increase support, all kinds of support, including military support, because the war is ongoing."

Background: EU leaders will discuss the rebellion of Wagner mercenaries at the meeting of the European Council on 29-30 June in Brussels.

