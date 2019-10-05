Russia May Have Found Another Buyer for Its Killer S-400 Missile System

Key point: The S-400 is expensive, but Serbia is intrigued.

In September 2019, Russia and Serbia held their first joint air-defense exercise, Slavic Shield. In this exercise, Serbian air-defense troops learned how to use the S-400 air defense system, practicing its employment against a variety of targets, both simulated and real. Naturally, this opens the question as to whether Serbia plans to buy the S-400. But a look back into the history of Serbia provides mixed answers.

According to an oral history given by former Yugoslavian Minister of Foreign Affairs Živadin Jovanović, the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (SFRY) was interested in the S-300 air defense system as early as 1989. Negotiations were underway when the SFRY began to dissolve in 1991, along with the Soviet Union. Deliveries did not occur due to the following civil war and the fact that the SFRY supported the Soviet hardliners during the Soviet breakup.

But following the lifting of the arms embargo with the Dayton accords in 1995, the new Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (basically consisting of the modern states of Serbia and Montenegro) began looking at air defense systems again. Plans to buy the S-300VM variant along with other medium-range systems were put into place, and Yugoslavian air-defense troops were sent to Russia for training on them.

But the Kosovo War in 1998 prevented these deliveries as well. The UN placed another embargo on the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1998. Air defense troops who were training in Russia were not allowed to return, and no launchers or missiles were delivered. Yugoslavian air defense during the Kosovo War was conducted primarily with surplus S-125 Nevas bought from Romania.

