Russia may open case against Moldova’s Sandu over threats to Putin, says official

Russia could also seek to put her on an international wanted list, the first deputy chairman of the RFCC’s International Affairs committee said.

“It seems that something is wrong with Romanian citizen Ms. Maia Sandu, who holds the post of President of Moldova,” he said.

“Russia’s Investigative Committee has all the grounds for initiating a criminal case against Sandu over the expressed threat to arrest the president of Russia. She dreamed that the head of Great Russia would come to her country, whose economy and well-being are completely dependent on Moscow.”

Sandu announced on May 23 that Moldova would comply with the decision to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and arrest Putin should he visit Moldova.

The Hague-based ICC issued an arrest warrant on March 17 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He is wanted for committing war crimes in Ukraine, as well as the forcible abduction of children from Ukraine to Russia.

