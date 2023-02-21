Russia may resume nuclear weapons tests, Putin says

Vladimir Putin speaks before the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. During this speech, he announced that Russia was withdrawing from the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty.

“Russia’s Ministry of Defense and (Russian nuclear operator) Rosatom must ensure readiness for testing Russian nuclear weapons,” he said.

“We won’t be the first to do this. But if the United States conducts these tests, we’ll do the same.”

The dictator claimed that his decision was due Washington allegedly “mulling a natural test of nuclear weapons” and developing “new types of nuclear munitions.”

In December 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the threat of nuclear war is “growing,” though he omitted mentioning that his actions were the primary cause of this risk. In October 2022, Russia conducted nuclear strike exercises, attended by Putin.

Ukrainian military intelligence previously stated that it considers the threat of Russia’s use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine to be very high. At the same time, according to Ukraine’s spy chief Kyrylo Budanov, Russia will not launch a nuclear strike in the near future.

