Russia may resume nuclear weapons tests, Putin says

1
·1 min read
Vladimir Putin speaks before the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. During this speech, he announced that Russia was withdrawing from the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty.
“Russia’s Ministry of Defense and (Russian nuclear operator) Rosatom must ensure readiness for testing Russian nuclear weapons,” he said.

Read also: F-16 fighter jets to be next step in supplying weapons to Ukraine, says Dutch PM Rutte

“We won’t be the first to do this. But if the United States conducts these tests, we’ll do the same.”

The dictator claimed that his decision was due Washington allegedly “mulling a natural test of nuclear weapons” and developing “new types of nuclear munitions.”

Read also: Russia won’t use nuclear weapons even if Crimea is liberated, Dutch PM says

Read also: U.S. and Ukraine working on new weapons deliveries, including long range weapons

In December 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the threat of nuclear war is “growing,” though he omitted mentioning that his actions were the primary cause of this risk. In October 2022, Russia conducted nuclear strike exercises, attended by Putin.

Ukrainian military intelligence previously stated that it considers the threat of Russia’s use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine to be very high. At the same time, according to Ukraine’s spy chief Kyrylo Budanov, Russia will not launch a nuclear strike in the near future.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

    STORY: Monday's (February 20) quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centered near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 294 people were injured in Monday evening's earthquake, with 18 seriously hurt and transported to hospitals in Adana and Dortyol.