Russia may stab us in the back on 9 May - Podoliak

Denys Karlovskyi - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 21:38

Senior Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak stressed that Ukrainians should be very careful given the threat of shelling and provocations by Russian aggressors on 9 May.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak in an interview for Radio NV

Mykhailo Podoliak quote: "We do need to understand that Russia desperately wants to do us some sort of evil on 8 or 9 May, so there will probably be some provocations. Unfortunately, we must understand that Russia is behaving irrationally today.

That is, they want to do it not from a military perspective, not from the perspective of destroying certain infrastructure, but rather from a purely psychological point of view.

I do not expect something radically unconventional, something that may cause panic. I expect the Russians to behave like a classic Russian does: namely, to stab you in the back. In this case, [I expect them] to launch another extra rocket at some peaceful city of ours."

Details: Mykhailo Podoliak explained that due to their lack of military success, the Russians are trying to compensate for their hatred of Ukrainians with missile strikes.

Background:

On the evening of 6 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens in the coming days, especially on 9 May, and to stay in shelters. The National Security and Defence Council also reported the threat of provocations and shelling.

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to announce a general mobilisation of Russians on 9 May and to officially acknowledge the war against Ukraine.

Western officials shared their predictions that on Victory Day, Putin would either declare a state of war and general mobilisation, or seriously intensify hostilities and shelling, especially in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov urged the city’s residents to refrain from visiting war memorial complexes on Victory Day due to the threat of shelling and provocations.



Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv called on residents to leave the city on 7-10 May if possible given the threat of Russian air strikes.