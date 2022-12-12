Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with ‘Big Hit’

FILE PHOTO: McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name Vkusno & tochka
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Starved of Big Macs since McDonald’s Corp closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain’s successor - the "Big Hit".

Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it", on Monday said the Big Hit would be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal would be making a comeback as "Kids' Combo".

McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.

CEO Oleg Paroev said Vkusno & tochka had now overcome all the supply chain issues it had faced, and was growing its share in a market traditionally dominated by foreign chains.

Since acquiring Russia's McDonald's restaurants, Govor has snapped up Finnish packaging company Huhtamaki's Russian business and a logistics firm, set to be renamed "Logistics & that's it".

On Monday, he said Vkusno & tochka may try to find a partner to produce children’s toys for the Kids' Combo, which are currently being launched with a free book, but that his M&A appetite had been satisfied for now.

Vkusno & tochka and meat producer Miratorg on Monday said they had agreed to build a factory in 2023 to supply the chain with chips and potato wedges. Some Vkusno & tochka restaurants had to take fries off the menu earlier this year when faced with a potato shortage.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • Explosions in Svatove: invaders "carelessly smoked" in hostel

    On 11 December, one of the bases of Russian invaders was hit, and they settled in a hostel in the town of Svatove, Luhansk Oblast. Source: press service Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, citing the statement of Serhii Haidai, the head of the Administration Quote from Haidai: "Over the past week, the invaders have finally [started] listening to our president and smoked where necessary.

  • Zelenskyy speaks about Staff meeting and situation on Odesa Oblast

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Sunday. Source: President's evening address Quote: "I held a meeting of the Staff. The situation on the frontline, the restoration of the energy infrastructure, the intelligence data on the plans of the occupiers, internal challenges.

  • Russian invaders holding 232 residents of Zaporizhzhya Oblast captive

    Invading Russian forces are holding 232 residents of Zaporizhzhya Oblast captive, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on the Telegram messenger on Dec. 11.

  • 4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023

    If you're considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you're not sure exactly when to take the leap, don't worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. Take a...

  • Global shares ease as central bank rate hikes loom

    Global stocks fell on Monday as investors braced for the last round of transatlantic interest rate hikes this year from a trio of central banks, hoping that a hitherto hefty pace of increases in borrowing costs will finally show signs of easing. Oil prices rose as a key pipeline supplying the United States remained shut, while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation for a Western price cap on its exports. The dollar rose against the Japanese yen but eased against a basket of currencies after data on Friday showed U.S. producer prices had risen more than expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures, ahead of key U.S. consumer price index for November on Tuesday, when a slowdown in core annual inflation is anticipated.

  • Putin signs budget with 30% for defense, UK intelligence reports

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has signed off on Russia’s 2023 state budget, with over RUB 9 trillion ($143 billion) allocated across defense, security, and law enforcement, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense tweeted on Dec. 11.

  • Philippines’ Marcos Says Wealth Fund to Help Boost Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the proposed sovereign wealth fund will help boost economic development and investments in the country.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe’s Oil E

  • EV Sector Needs More Clarity on Biden’s Energy Law, LG Chem CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe’s Oil EmbargoA key supplier to the electric vehicle sector is urging the Biden administration to clarify details of a law aimed at drawing more battery manuf

  • Rivian pauses JV plans with Mercedes-Benz to make electric vans in Europe

    The electric vehicle maker said it will focus on its consumer and existing commercial business as it tries to become cash flow positive in its U.S. operations. "The pausing of this partnership reflects our process of continually evaluating our major capital projects, while taking into consideration our current and anticipated economic conditions," Rivian Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough said in a statement. Rivian is in a crowded field of startups trying to cash in on demand for electric commercial vans under pressure from established automakers including Ford and General Motors.

  • Twitter Blue is set to relaunch Monday at $3 more for iPhone app users after Elon Musk complained about Apple's App Store fee

    Twitter Blue's relaunch was suspended while Elon Musk tried to get out of the Apple App Store's 30% fee on most sales.

  • Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus

    Wall Street's main indexes snapped a two-week winning streak last week, weighed down by fears of a potential recession next year due to extended central bank rate hikes. The Nasdaq shed 4%, and S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Consumer inflation data due on Tuesday is expected to show prices rose 7.3% in November on an annual basis, easing from the 7.7% rise in the previous month, while the core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have moderated to 6.1% from 6.3% in October.

  • Russia has "destroyed" Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Zelensky says

    Russia has "destroyed" Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Zelensky says

  • Analysis-Investors on alert for policy error after cheering slower rate hikes

    Central banks are starting to slow aggressive rate rises but are far from done even as recession looms, leaving investors alert to risks that prolonged tightening could hurt the economy more than necessary. So it's no surprise that signs central banks in the United States, euro area and Britain will follow smaller peers and slow the pace have sparked relief. U.S. stocks are up 13% from October's lows; 10-year Treasury yields slid by 0.38 percentage points, or 38 basis points, in November, the most since March 2020.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • Browns vs. Bengals: Jerome Boger’s officiating crew gives little to enjoy in first half

    This game between the Browns and Bengals is an unwatchable product.

  • 'I never put my head down': How Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud handled loss to Michigan

    After Ohio State suffered another crushing loss to Michigan, quarterback C.J. Stroud shifted his attention toward preparing for playoff possibilities.

  • Idaho loses influence as Republicans relegated to the new minority in the Senate | Opinion

    Votes by Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch against the Inflation Reduction Act show how out of touch they are, writes Bob Kustra.

  • ‘Anonymous angel’ drops off $200 to help O’Fallon students pay outstanding lunch bills

    The gift was a thank you for a teacher’s help 30 years ago.

  • Dan Campbell: Penei Sewell could be a Hall of Fame tight end… if he lost some weight

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks that Penei Sewell could be a Hall of Fame tight end if he lost some weight. Maybe he's not kidding!

  • Term-limit plan sparks generational battle among House Dems

    The caucus will vote next week on a proposal that would effectively restrict the party's top committee members to three terms. But the idea has powerful opponents.