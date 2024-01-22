‘Russia’s might is just a soap bubble’: UA will keep striking Russian territory in 2024 — spy chief

Ukraine’s Armed Forces will continue to strike Russian territory in 2024, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Chief, confirmed in in an interview with the Financial Times.

Ukraine will continue its operations regardless of any apprehension from Ukraine’s Western partners regarding strikes on Russia.

“We do not foresee any drastic changes in the near future,” Budanov said. “Everything we have done, we will continue to do.”

Read also: Losing A-50 AWACS plane will complicate Russian operations in southern Ukraine — Budanov

“To say that everything is fine is not true,” Budanov said when asked about Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year failing to achieve its objectives. “To say that there is a catastrophe is also not true.”

Budanov refrained from making predictions about the frontline situation in 2024. He expressed hope that Ukraine's successes would be greater than those of the invaders, adding that Ukraine’s military could withstand the pressure of the Russian invaders and Ukraine has already proven that “the whole legend of Russia's might is just a soap bubble,” said Budanov.

A fire broke out in the port of Ust-Luga near Saint Petersburg following explosions on the night of Jan. 21. The fire engulfed the Novatek gas terminal, Russia's largest private natural gas producer.

Read also: HUR chief rejects "catastrophe" label for Ukrainian counteroffensive of 2023

The attack on the seaport terminal was a special operation by the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), according to NV sources in law enforcment. This facility processes and exports fuel for Russia’s invasion troops.

Ust-Luga Oil terminal is an important object for the Russians, NV source claimed.

A successful attack on such a terminal not only inflicts economic damage on the enemy, depriving the Russians of the ability to earn money for the war in Ukraine, but also significantly complicates fuel logistics for the Russian military.

Following the SBU’s drone attack, tankers at the Ust-Luga Oil terminal stopped their loading and were moved far out to sea.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine