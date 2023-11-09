Russia might provide nuclear tech to North Korea in exchange for military aid, warns Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that Russia might provide North Korea with nuclear technology in exchange for military equipment to wage its war in Ukraine.

Blinken gave the warning during a press conference in Seoul on Nov. 9, news agency Reuters reported.

"We have real concerns about any (Russian) support for North Korea's ballistic missile programs, for its nuclear technology, for its space launch capacity," Blinken said.

Blinken added that the United States and its allies are working to detect and counter these potential efforts.

Blinken, along with other G7 foreign ministers, condemned North Korea's transfer of weapons to Russia, considering it a direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Blinken arrived in South Korea on Nov. 8 as part of his trip to Asia for talks, amid escalating cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

How North Korea helps Russia wage war against Ukraine

On Sept. 13, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and referred to Russia's war against Ukraine as a “sacred struggle.”

In October, the White House disclosed that North Korea had transported approximately 1,000 containers of ‘equipment and ammunition’ to Russia in recent weeks. Satellite imagery published by U.S. newspaper the Washington Post on Oct. 16 revealed Russian ships frequently collecting cargo from North Korea and delivering it to a Russian military port.

As reported by UK weekly news magazine the Economist, Pyongyang is supplying Moscow with artillery shells and Katyusha rockets.

According to a report by news agency Bloomberg on Nov. 1, a North Korean shipment of over 1 million artillery shells to Russia is expected to last the country for two months.

UK intelligence stated that if North Korea maintains the scale and pace of its military shipments to Russia, it could become one of its most important arms suppliers, on a par with Iran and Belarus.

However, it is currently unclear what Russia has agreed to provide to North Korea in exchange for its aid.

Intelligence officials believe that North Korea could receive financial compensation, economic support, access to specific military technologies, and cooperation in other high-tech domains, including space.

