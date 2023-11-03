Russia might resume massive air strikes in cold weather, Ukraine warns

Russia is expected to resume its campaign of major air strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure once the temperatures drop, Ukraine’s Operational Command South spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on Nov. 3.

"We understand that with the winter period and the cooling down, the enemy may resort to more massive attacks," she said.

Humeniuk added that so far, Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in recent months were limited — in stark contrast to late 2022.

On Oct. 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is fully aware of the threat Russia could pose to Ukrainian power grid and energy infrastructure in winter.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the country has developed a plan to deal with potential prolonged power outages, drawing on last years’ experience.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine