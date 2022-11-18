Russia’s Mining Giants Rush to Sell Metal After LME Green Light

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange’s decision not to ban Russian metal from its warehouses has triggered a rush to conclude contracts with the country’s two big producers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The LME’s discussion about whether to ban Russian metal had prompted some buyers to delay signing annual supply deals with MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC and United Co. Rusal International PJSC. Now contracts with both companies are being finalized.

Sales have picked up since the LME’s decision, Rusal said. Contracts in North America are being settled, although sales will drop 4% to 5% because some customers are unwilling to buy Russian metal, said Brian Hesse, owner and chief executive officer of PerenniAL, the exclusive marketer of Rusal aluminum into the region.

Nornickel, the world’s No. 1 producer of refined nickel, has also seen a pick-up in its sales activity since the LME decision, a person familiar with situation said, asking not to be identified as the company doesn’t comment on contracting.

The LME last Friday announced it would continue allowing Russian metal to be delivered against its contracts in the absence of further sanctions by governments, disappointing some big producers who had lobbied in favor of action. They had argued that, with some consumers refusing to buy Russian metal, it could be dumped on the LME and distort prices on the exchange.

Big producers almost never sell their metal directly on the LME, and Rusal -- Russia’s only aluminum producer -- reiterated this week that it has “no intention to deliver metal to the exchange.” Still, the ability to deliver to the exchange is an important backstop in times of oversupply, and also makes metal easier to finance.

Nornickel expects to finish signing annual contracts by mid-December, the person familiar said. It expects sales for palladium and platinum -- which are not traded on the LME -- to be in line with its targets. However, it’s unlikely to reach its goals for nickel and copper, which are traded on the exchange -- a possible sign of how the LME discussion has impacted the process.

Even before the LME discussions, Nornickel was considering redirecting some sales to the east if needed, Chief Executive Officer Vladimir Potanin said in a Russian TV interview in September.

On aluminum, to offset lower projected sales in North America, PerenniAL -- Rusal’s former US sales unit that was bought out by its management this year -- is looking to expand in Mexico and boost volumes to existing customers.

Hesse also pointed to a wider drop in demand for aluminum, saying customers were carrying metal from contracts this November and December into January and February of next year. That means about 90% of his customers aren’t starting new contracts until February or March of 2023.

The situation for aluminum has been further complicated by the possibility of US government action. Bloomberg reported last month that the White House was weighing possible sanctions or tariffs on Russian aluminum.

“Russian aluminum is still flowing, very few customers are saying ‘we don’t want Russian metal,’” Hesse said. “We do have some customers who have made that moral decision, but overall there’s a demand for the metal.”

A spokesperson for Nornickel declined to comment.

--With assistance from Jack Farchy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Podolyak names two resources Russia has in war against Ukraine

    The Russian Federation has two resources it can fall back on in its war against Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said in an interview with Ukrainian television’s 24 Channel on Nov. 18.

  • Israel could already be providing weapons to Ukraine, says former Israeli commander

    Israel could already start providing weapons to Ukraine, former officer of Israel special police and co-founder of the Razum (“Together”) charity fund Denys Desyatnik said in his interview with NV Radio on Nov. 18.

  • Saudi Crown Prince Immune From Suit Over Killing, US Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman can’t be sued in the US over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi because as a head of government he’s immune, the Biden administration told a judge.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House

  • Ukraine may get access to missile blast site - Polish officials

    PRZEWODOW, Poland/WARSAW (Reuters) -Ukraine may get the access it has demanded to the site in the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people on Tuesday, Polish officials said on Thursday. Warsaw and its Western allies say evidence from the scene points to the explosion being caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that including Ukrainian officials in the investigation would require the agreement of both countries leading an ongoing investigation, Poland and the United States.

  • G-7 Aims to Announce Russian Oil Price Cap Level Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven nations aim to announce at what level they will set a price cap on Russian crude oil next Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington P

  • Diesel prices rising after falling U.S. refinery capacity and loss of Russian imports

    As oil prices plunged during the pandemic amid lockdowns, companies pared investments and shut-in wells. Demand bounced back much quicker than supply.

  • Taiwan's APEC envoy at the center of processor chip tension

    Taiwan’s envoy to a gathering of Asia-Pacific leaders is the 91-year-old billionaire founder of a computer chip manufacturing giant that operated behind the scenes for decades before being thrust into the center of U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. Morris Chang’s hybrid role highlights the clash between Taiwan's status as one of China's top tech suppliers and Beijing's threats to attack the self-ruled island democracy of 22 million people, which the mainland's ruling Communist Party says it part of its territory. Taiwan’s decision to send Chang instead of a political leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand reflects the island's unusual status.

  • Fugitive California couple convicted in massive Covid fraud extradited to the U.S.

    A California couple who fled the country after being convicted in a multimillion-dollar Covid relief scam have been extradited from Montenegro, the Justice Depa

  • New York Suspends State Gas Tax as Pump Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- New York is temporarily lifting the 16 cents-a-gallon fuel tax as the summer driving season kicks off with record-high pump prices.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftSuspending the 16 ce

  • Analysis-China's freeze on Taiwan contact fuels worry as tensions build

    When Chinese authorities detained a Taiwanese citizen in China in August for an alleged violation of security laws, officials in Taipei sent messages of concern to Beijing seeking details. The missives went unanswered, like many of the texts and faxes Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has sent to Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office over the past six years, according to a Taipei-based person familiar with the Taiwanese government's China policy. China ended formal high-level communication with Taiwan's government in 2016 after the island's voters elected Tsai Ing-wen, whom Beijing considers a separatist, as president.

  • Oil Falls Below $80 With Bulls Fleeing as Physical Demand Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures fell below $80 a barrel, extending a sharp weekly decline, as the global crude market softens amid signs of an oversupplied market. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPullbac

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Russia's Navalny says he has been put in solitary punishment cell

    Navalny, the most prominent domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin and a strong opponent of the war in Ukraine, is already serving prison terms totaling 11-1/2 years for fraud, contempt of court and parole violations, all of which he rejects as trumped-up charges. Navalny said that just days before close family members had been due to arrive to see him, prison officials told him he was considered an "egregious offender" and would be transferred to a cramped cell, where long visits were not allowed. He ended his series of tweets urging people to campaign against the war and Putin.

  • General Staff reports on number of convicts that Russia enlisted in a week

    About 650 convicts were recruited in penal institutions of Russia over the past week. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Details:the General Staff has reported that enlisted convicts had been sent to Rostov Oblast for further training.

  • Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

    Investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage,” the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday. Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September, causing significant methane leaks. “Analysis carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site, Ljungqvist said in a statement.

  • Brittney Griner transferred to Russian penal colony

    (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow airport in February with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Her legal team, confirming an earlier Reuters story, said Griner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in the town of Yavas in the Mordovia region.

  • Todd, Julie Chrisley should face between 10 to 22 years in prison for financial crimes conviction: prosecutors

    Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years behind bars after being convicted of federal financial crimes, according to sentencing guidelines. The couple has a hearing Monday.

  • Man wakes his fiancée to share big Michigan lottery news. ‘But she didn’t believe me’

    The 23-year-old fiancé tried a new strategy while playing the Powerball.

  • Carvana Holders Reel as Credit Risk Rises, Job Cuts Deepen Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Carvana Co. just a few years to grow from a startup to the second-biggest used car seller in the US. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftIts downfall may be even faster.The compan

  • Qatar’s World Cup Beer Ban Is a $75 Million Headache for Budweiser

    In a zero-hour switcheroo that has all but blindsided official FIFA beer sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, Qatari officials have banned beer sales in and around the country’s eight World Cup venues. The decision to slam the door on alcohol sales is a pricey reversal for the brewer’s world-famous Budweiser brand, which has served as the official […]