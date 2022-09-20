Russia "mobilises" 500 employees of Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works General Staff

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:43

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian occupiers have revoked the deferment of mobilisation for around 500 workers of the Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works, in the Russian-occupied city of Yenakiieve in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "[Russia] is continuing to undertake so-called ‘mobilisation’ measures on the temporarily occupied territories [of Ukraine].

According to the information available, the deferment of mobilisation issued to around 500 employees of the Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works has been revoked as of 14 September of this year.

In addition, men have been banned from leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea without obtaining a special permission from military commissariats."

Details: Russia is continuing to undertake other measures to replenish its losses and form reserve units.

The General Staff reports that four motor rifle battalions are being formed from among the troops of the 36th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 29th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces (whose base is in the town of Borzya in the Zabaikal Krai).

Officer positions in these battalions are staffed by teachers of the Far Eastern Higher Combined Arms Command School.

The General Staff reported earlier that a naval rifle regiment had been formed on the basis of the Black Sea Higher Naval School in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol (Crimea).

"Russian military leadership is continuing to resort to WWII-type tactics to staff the aforementioned units, which attests to the substantial problems and miscalculations it’s dealing with," the General Staff concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!