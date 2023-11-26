Russia moves air defence systems from "NATO-encircled Kaliningrad" to battlefield in Ukraine – UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has suggested that Russia has moved strategic air defence assets from Kaliningrad Oblast in November to replace those lost in the war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 26 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Based on the exceptional movements of Russian transport aircraft during November 2023, UK intelligence suggests that Russia may have moved strategic air defence systems from Kaliningrad Oblast to replace those lost in the war with Ukraine.

These movements were noticed as Russia experienced a rise in losses of S-400 (SA-21 under NATO classification) air defence systems in the occupied territories of Ukraine in late October 2023.

"As its most westerly outpost and bordered on three sides by NATO member states, Russia sees Kaliningrad as one of its most strategically sensitive regions. The fact that the Russian MoD appears willing to accept additional risk here highlights the overstretch the war has caused for some of Russia’s key, modern capabilities," the UK MoD pointed out.

Background:

The previous UK intelligence review suggested that the logistical challenges of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the port city of Novorossiysk affect their ability to launch cruise missiles towards Ukraine.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia had amassed substantial stockpiles of cruise missiles ahead of winter and was simultaneously shaping the battlefield ahead of a potential winter campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

