Russia moves Brittney Griner to penal colony

Reuters

ATLANTA (Reuters) -A Powerball player in California holds the only winning ticket sold for the $2.04 billion jackpot, the lottery game's website said on Tuesday, ending a string of 40 drawings that produced no winners and pushed the top prize into record territory. The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California, about five miles (8 km) north of Pasedena in Los Angeles County. The previous record for a Powerball jackpot was set in 2016 when three ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee shared a $1.59 billion top prize.