Russia mulls allowing cryptocurrency for international payments - Ifax

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on motherboard in this illustration picture
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia is considering allowing cryptocurrency to be used for international payments, Interfax news agency quoted a government official as saying on Friday.

"The idea of using digital currencies in transactions for international settlements is being actively discussed," Ivan Chebeskov, head of the finance ministry's financial policy department, was quoted as saying.

Russian officials are wrestling with how to regulate the country's crypto market and use of digital currencies, with the finance ministry opposed to the central bank's calls for a blanket ban.

Discussions have been ongoing for months and though the government expects cryptocurrencies to be legalised as a means of payment sooner or later, no consensus has yet been reached.

The finance ministry is discussing adding the latest proposal on international payments to an updated version of a draft law, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday, citing government officials.

Allowing crypto as a means of settlement for international trade would help counter the impact of Western sanctions, which has seen Russia's access to traditional cross-border payment mechanisms "limited," Chebeskov said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Poloniex Definition

    Poloniex is a digital asset exchange that focuses on decentralized finance, trading, NFTs, and the future. Learn more about Poloniex and what it does.

  • Russia opens cases against Google, other foreign tech over data storage

    Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on information battle since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia fined Google 3 million roubles ($46,540) last year for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory, and on Friday said it had opened a new case over what it called Google's repeated failure to comply with Russian legislation.

  • The Crypto Community Says the UK's FCA Is Finally Starting to Listen

    The FCA hosted its first CryptoSprint that was focused on digital asset information disclosure, custody and other regulatory obligations, and those who attended said that the FCA were actively listening to the crypto community.

  • Destroyed Russian Equipment Goes on Public Display in Kyiv

    An exhibition displaying the destroyed remains of Russian military equipment was opened at Mykhailivska Square in central Kyiv on Saturday, May 28, by Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, and internal affairs minister, Denys Monastyrskyi.In a press release, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) said most of the equipment was brought in from Kyiv’s suburbs, having been used during the Battle of Kyiv, after officials noticed that large numbers of people would stop to observe destroyed military vehicles.Monastyrskyi said the exhibit showed the “heroism and courage” of Ukrainian forces who had repelled Russian attacks. Reznikov said it also served as a reminder that the war was still in its “hot phase”, with ongoing fighting in Donetsk and Kharkiv.Speaking to press at the opening of the exhibit, Reznikov also commented on the course of war crimes investigations, saying about 20,000 war crimes had been reported by law enforcement agencies in the country.Reznikov said most suspects would be tried in abstentia, and would include Russian soldiers identified from lists of military units that fought in Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions. He said video footage and witness testimony would bolster cases, and that evidence would be presented to both Ukrainian and international courts Credit: MIA Ukraine via Storyful

  • U.S. SEC rejects carbon-neutral bitcoin ETF by One River

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday rejected a proposal to list and trade a carbon-neutral spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by asset management firm One River on the NYSE Arca exchange, citing concerns over fraud-prevention measures. The One River Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Trust proposal by NYSE Arca, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, did not meet the standards for exchanges designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative practices and protect investors and the public interest, the Wall Street regulator said. "The Commission emphasizes that its disapproval of this proposed rule change does not rest on an evaluation of whether bitcoin, or blockchain technology more generally, has utility or value as an innovation or an investment," the SEC said.

  • Lagarde Prepares for ECB Liftoff With Yet More Record Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for SanctionsThe European Central Bank’s debate over

  • Monsoon rains likely to hit India in 2-3 days -weather office

    Monsoon rains are likely to hit India's southern Kerala coast in the next two to three days, the weather office said on Friday, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is forecast to be average this year, helping the farm sector. "Conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala during the next 2-3 days," the state-run India Meteorological Department said in an update on Friday. It had already said on May 13 that monsoon rains were likely to reach Kerala on May 27, five days earlier than usual.

  • Seven People Died in Connection With the Capitol Attack. Trump Just Called the Insurrection a ‘Hoax’

    "What a lot of crap. What a lot of crap," Trump said of using the word "insurrection" to refer to Jan. 6

  • Trump Does a Little Dance at NRA Gun Celebration Days After Uvalde Massacre

    The former president tried to approximate grief in Houston on Friday, but it didn't last long

  • Trump Jr. allies issue warning to Stefanik camp: Don’t go after Tucker’s kid

    She faces plenty of future GOP leadership competitors, including Rep. Jim Banks. And her camp got burned after allegedly raising Banks aide Buckley Carlson.

  • Kellyanne Conway says she didn't object to her husband George Conway's change of heart about Trump, but was puzzled by his vocal and 'aggressive' dissent

    "I just wanted the old George, the loving husband and father who did not fritter away the day in an online abyss about the same stuff over and over," she wrote.

  • Security Service of Ukraine: contract soldiers in the Russian army are waiting for the end of May to escape from Ukraine

    VALENTINA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 12:35 PM At the end of May, the 90-day deadline set by the Putin regime for conducting the so-called "special operation" expires. Contract soldiers who came to fight in Ukraine in February are "legally" entitled to leave the service.

  • Several Russian regional lawmakers demand Putin ends the war

    A group of four regional lawmakers from Russia’s far east Primorsky Krai have demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin end the war in Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on May 27.

  • Israeli PM Bennett says Iranian 'immunity' is over

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday Iran would not go unpunished for instigating attacks through its proxies, speaking a week after the assassination in Tehran of a Revolutionary Guards colonel that has been blamed on Israel. Hassan Sayad Khodai, accused by Israel of plotting attacks against its citizens worldwide, was shot dead at the wheel of his car by two people on a motorcycle. The tactic echoed previous killings in Iran that focused on nuclear scientists and were widely pinned on Mossad.

  • Invaders begin loading rolled metal products in port of Mariupol mayor's adviser

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 16: 21 PHOTO FROM ANDRIUSHCHENKO's TELEGRAM The invaders have begun loading rolled metal products from the Port of Mariupol. Source: adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, on Telegram Quote: "The invaders have started loading the first shipment of rolled metal products from the Port of Mariupol.

  • Russians banned from sending supply vehicles to the frontline - Ukrainian Intelligence

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 10:38 AM The Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate has said that Russia is having problems supplying units of its occupying forces. They are reportedly economising on supply vehicles that are supposed to deliver food and fuel.

  • Trump loyalist who lost Georgia governor primary with just 3.4% of the vote is refusing to admit defeat

    Kandiss Taylor came third in Georgia's GOP primary election, losing to Brian Kemp by more than 70 points. Despite this, she is refusing to concede.

  • The crew of a $300 million yacht linked to a Russian oligarch is 'refusing to sail' with US officials trying to seize it, report says

    The crew fears that cooperating with the US would break their contracts and ruin their professional reputation, court documents viewed by CBS say.

  • Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says requiring a payment for the RNC to come to the city is a 'nonstarter' for him

    Cavalier Johnson's comments come after three council members on Wednesday put forward a proposal to require the RNC host committee to provide the city $6 million.

  • Forget Sen. Wendy Rogers' Buffalo remarks, someone should investigate her fundraising claims

    If a charity raised money the way Sen. Wendy Rogers does, we'd call it fraud. Her latest fundraising plea includes false claims about 'ballot mules.'