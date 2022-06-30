Russia Muscles In on Indian Oil Market at Expense of OPEC Titans

Debjit Chakraborty and Julian Lee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Watch out Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Russia is making huge inroads into the Indian oil market and has quite possibly become the largest supplier to the giant Asian buyer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Deprived of many of its traditional European buyers, Moscow is on course to deliver somewhere between 1 million and 1.2 million barrels a day to the world’s third-largest oil importer this month, according to tanker tracking figures compiled by Bloomberg and two oil analytics firms.

That would place it neck-and-neck with, or a little above, Iraq, and far ahead of Saudi Arabia. The surge in flows will be viewed with unease by Baghdad in particular, since Iraq’s oil has increasingly had to discount to compete for market share in Asia.

Refiners in India have been gorging on cheap Russian barrels in a way they never did before the invasion of Ukraine, making it noticeable even to Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president.

Europe Out

Flows to Asia rose because some European companies stopped buying, putting an onus on Russia to find alternative markets.

Vessel tracking figures vary from provider to provider, depending on different assumptions and underlying information about cargoes. But figures from Kpler, Vortexa and Bloomberg all underscore the dominant position Russia has assumed in India.

Kpler’s data show that arrivals of Russian oil into India averaged 1.2 million barrels a day so far in June, a quarter of all crude flowing into the country. Iraq’s daily supplies will be around 1.01 million barrels, while Saudi Arabia’s are on course for 662,000 a day.

Vortexa figures suggest Russian deliveries of 1.16 million barrels a day, more than Iraq’s 1.131 million. Tanker tracking compiled by Bloomberg indicates that 988,000 barrels a day will arrive from Russia this month, slightly below a figure of 1.003 million a day from Iraq.

“We think this new trade pattern between Russia and India should continue and could even intensify by the end of the year” following the implementation of new European Union sanctions, according to Homayoun Falakshahi, a senior commodity analyst at Kpler. “The whole situation is leading to a reshuffle of flows, with more Middle Eastern crudes going westwards toward Europe.”

India has defended the Russian purchases, citing its national interest to source cheaper crude. The buying has delivered one part of a trove of cash that Russia garnered from commodity markets, funding its war.

Russia’s muscling into the Indian and Chinese markets has been eating into share of Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the world’s biggest oil consuming region.

The two nations’ combined deliveries to India have dropped by about 500,000 barrels a day since April, as Russian flows ramped up, according to tracking data.

“When the price goes up and you are left with no option, you will buy from anywhere,” Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters last week. “We have a very well defined understanding of what India’s interests are.”

(Updates with analyst comment in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bonds Move to Price In a Half-Point Cut After Fed Reaches Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market on Wednesday shifted to price in a half-point rate cut in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate at some point in 2023, as traders upped their bets on a US recession eventually halting the central bank’s aggressive tightening campaign.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer

  • Emerging markets face bleak outlook after stormy start to the year

    It's been a torrid first half for emerging market assets and with the Federal Reserve kicking off its tightening cycle amid soaring inflation shock waves might be on the horizon. Adding to that are supply chain problems out of China, a war in Europe's bread basket, stalling global growth and fears that the world's largest economy could tip into recession - all casting a pall over riskier assets. Data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed that small inflows into emerging market debt for the year until end-May were almost all offset by outflows from equities.

  • Powell Says Fed Must Accept Higher Recession Risk to Combat Inflation

    The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates at an aggressive pace as price pressures hit a 40-year high.

  • Ukraine war dominates crucial NATO summit

    NATO leaders were set Wednesday to invite Finland and Sweden to join after Turkey dropped objections, as the alliance looked to revamp its defences at a summit dominated by the war in Ukraine. More than four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, upending the European security landscape, leaders gather in Madrid for what NATO chief&nbsp;Jens Stoltenberg called a "historic and transformative summit" for the alliance's future. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the meeting via videolink to renew Kyiv's pleas for accelerated weapons deliveries&nbsp;from its allies. NATO countries, which have already committed billions of dollars in military assistance to Kyiv,&nbsp;will agree a "comprehensive assistance package to Ukraine, to help them uphold the right for self-defence". "We meet in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced since the Second World War," Stoltenberg said." "We'll state clearly that Russia poses a direct threat to our security." NATO is due to launch the largest revamp of its defence and deterrence capabilities since the end of the Cold War by strengthening the forces on its eastern flank and massively ramping up the number of troops it has at high readiness. "Russia now is an aggressor in Ukraine, Russia attacked Ukraine and Russia is a threat for Europe but not only for Europe, for all NATO," Poland President Andrzej Duda said. "This is very clear situation now." - Turkey drops opposition - Beyond Ukraine, the summit will see a revamp of NATO's strategic concept -- which outlines its main security tasks, but has not been revised since 2010 -- to mention challenges posed by China for the first time. Finland and Sweden will be invited to join the alliance at the summit after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday lifted his opposition following crunch talks with the leaders of the two Nordic countries in Madrid. The move is a blow to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who launched his war in Ukraine saying he wanted to stop NATO expansion but is now set to see his border with the alliance more than double. Erdogan had stubbornly refused to back the applications from the Nordic pair -- lodged in response to Russia's war on Ukraine -- despite pressure for a change of course from his NATO allies. But Erdogan's office said it had agreed to support them as Ankara had "got what it wanted". Ankara had accused Finland, and especially Sweden, of offering a safe haven to Kurdish militants who have been waging decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state. US President Joe Biden congratulated Turkey, Finland and Sweden on reaching an agreement. "As we begin this historic NATO summit in Madrid, our alliance is stronger, more united and more resolute than ever," he said in a statement. But it will still take months for Finland and Sweden to officially join NATO, as their entry needs to be ratified by the parliaments of the 30 member states. - 'Stop Russian terror' - The summit comes as war rages across Ukraine, particularly in the eastern Donbas region where Moscow has been focusing its offensive after failing to capture Kyiv in the conflict's early days. There was global outrage Monday after a missile strike on a shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk killed at least 18 people and injured dozens. Russia claims its missile salvo was aimed at an arms depot. But AFP talked to civilians in Kremenchuk, and none of them knew of any weapons store in the neighbourhood. "Everything burned, really everything, like a spark to a touchpaper. I heard people screaming. It was horror," witness Polina Puchintseva said. All that was left of the mall was charred debris, chunks of blackened walls and lettering from a smashed storefront. "Only total insane terrorists, who should have no place on Earth, can strike missiles at civilian objects," said Zelensky on his social media channels. "Russia must be recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism. The world can and therefore must stop Russian terror," he added. Addressing the UN Security Council Tuesday, Zelensky called&nbsp;for the United Nations to visit the site so they can independently assess whether the destruction was caused by a Russian missile strike. At their summit in Germany, G7 leaders agreed to impose new sanctions targeting Moscow's defence industry, raising tariffs and banning gold imports from the country. But the Kremlin was unfazed, insisting that Ukrainian forces had to surrender to end the fighting. "The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "An order for the nationalist units to lay down their arms is necessary," he said, adding Kyiv had to fulfil a list of Moscow's demands. burs-del/yad

  • Defending Taiwan starts with standing up to Putin

    U.S. deterrence against a Chinese attack lacks credibility as long as the U.S. fails to break the Russian blockade or to arm Ukraine sufficiently

  • Russia wants to weaken the ruble through purchases of 'friendly' currencies

    Russia wants to weaken the ruble below current record highs. Russia's finance minister said Wednesday that Moscow could purchasing "friendly' currencies to influence the exchange rate.

  • Asia Stocks, Futures Drop as Recession Woes Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US futures sank Thursday after central bankers warned that inflation will persist, fueling concerns of recession. Asian currencies rebounded with the release of improved Chinese economic data.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Mar

  • Oil Rally Reverses Amid Signs of Slowing Gasoline Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shed its gains after a bullish crude inventory report was tempered by an unseasonal slowdown in gasoline demand.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingWest Texas Intermediate slipped under $110 a barrel after rising as high a

  • US likely in the 'front-end of a recession': Larry Kudlow

    FOX Business host Larry Kudlow told 'Mornings with Maria' that the United States is "probably on the front-end of a recession" following the GDP release Wednesday.

  • Exxon Mobil CEO sees oil climbing further: 'They always say that the cure to high prices is high prices'

    The energy giant plans to spend $20 billion to $25 billion a year through 2027 on oil and gas projects.

  • JPMorgan Says Vigilantes Won’t Break the BOJ, Inflation Will

    (Bloomberg) -- An unexpected spike in Japan’s services inflation is more likely to lead to a tweak in Bank of Japan policy than ructions in the bond market, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingDespite already

  • Teen drives off 15-foot-tall dune at Oceano Dunes, prompting helicopter rescue

    The rollover crash was the result of “speed and operator inexperience,” a California State Parks ranger said.

  • Embrace of NATO in China’s Back Yard Stokes Xi’s Worst Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, China has blamed NATO for antagonizing Russia and accused the US of seeking to set up a similar alliance in the Asia-Pacific. The presence of four leaders from the region in Spain this week will only make Beijing more paranoid. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapRussia Slips

  • Rouble heads away from 50 vs dollar as authorities flag interventions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble pared gains in volatile trade on Wednesday as Russia's finance minister flagged possible interventions to ease upside pressure on the currency after it neared 50 against the dollar for the first time since May 2015. The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The strong rouble raised concerns among officials and export-focused companies as it dents Russia's income from selling commodities and other goods abroad for dollars and euros.

  • Biden administration throws support behind potential F-16 sale to Turkey

    MADRID (Reuters) -The Biden administration threw its support on Wednesday behind the potential sale of U.S. F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, a day after Ankara lifted a veto of NATO membership for Finland and Sweden. Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary for Defense for International Security Affairs at Pentagon, told reporters on a call that strong Turkish defense capabilities would reinforce NATO's defenses. "The United States supports Turkey’s modernization of its fighter fleet because that is a contribution to NATO security and therefore American security," she said.

  • 2 Contraceptive Stocks That Could Benefit From Roe v. Wade Reversal

    Recent events, particularly the reversal of the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed women’s right to have an abortion, have put women’s health matters squarely in the spotlight. It also opens up an opportunity for biomed firms involved in the fields of reproductive health and contraception. So today we’ll look at two stocks closely tied to the contraceptive business – to the research and marketing of new methods. But that's not all, according to TipRanks database, these are stocks

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • First Solar Rejects US Site for New Factory, Eyes Europe or India Instead

    (Bloomberg) -- First Solar Inc. has decided against building a new factory in the US, citing uncertainties regarding trade policy and tax incentives. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsThe biggest US solar manufacturer is still

  • New report reveals major source of recent crypto market chaos

    A new report from blockchain analytics company Nansen offers some insight into why major crypto trading firms including Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital became financially over-exposed earlier this month.

  • Stock losses accelerate into the close as momentum stalls: Nasdaq drops 3%, Dow sheds nearly 500 points

    US stock futures rose Tuesday morning to shake off some early-week losses, as markets continued a choppy stretch of trading.