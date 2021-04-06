Russia: Navalny supporters denied prison visit and detained

  • Police officers detain the Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Police officers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus guard an entrance of the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, with the sign reads "Security zone", in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
  • Matthew Chance, CNN Senior International Correspondent in Moscow gestures as police officers detain him at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Activist Ksenia Pakhomova, foreground, takes a selfie as police officers detain her at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Police officers detain the Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Police officer detain the Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Police officers film as the Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva speaks to the media at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
  • The Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva speaks to the media at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • The Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva, center in white, arrives to the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Police officers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus guard an entrance of the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • The Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva, center in white arrives to the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • The Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva, center, gestures while speaking to police at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Police officers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus guard an entrance of the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Police officers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus guard an entrance of the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Police officers detain the Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
DARIA LITVINOVA
·2 min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside a penal colony east of Moscow where the Kremlin critic is currently serving time.

Navalny has been on hunger strike for nearly a week to protest what he says is the failure of authorities to provide proper medical treatment for his back and leg pains. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union and the politician's supporters gathered in front of the prison, but authorities denied their demand for access to him.

Local police said they detained nine people who allegedly “breached public order.” They included Navalny's physician and leader of the Alliance of Doctors, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva, and several journalists.

Navalny, 44, is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest opponent. He was arrested in January upon returning to Moscow from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

A court ordered Navalny in February to serve 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the terms of his probation, including when he was convalescing in Germany, from a 2014 embezzlement conviction. Navalny has rejected the conviction as fabricated, and the European Сourt of Human Rights found it “arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable.”

Authorities transferred Navalny last month from a Moscow jail to the IK-2 penal colony in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of the Russian capital. The facility in the town of Pokrov stands out among Russian penitentiaries for its especially strict inmate routines, which include standing at attention for hours.

Within weeks of being imprisoned, Navalny said he developed severe back and leg pains and was effectively deprived of sleep because a guard checks on him hourly at night. He went on a hunger strike last Wednesday, demanding access to proper medication and a visit from his doctor.

Russia's state penitentiary service has said Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

In an Instagram post Monday, Navalny said that three of the 15 people he is housed with were diagnosed with tuberculosis. He said he had a strong cough and a fever with a temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius (100.6 F).

The newspaper Izvestia carried a statement from the state penitentiary service late Monday saying Navalny had been the prison's sanitary unit after a checkup found him having “signs of a respiratory illness, including a high fever.”

It was unclear Tuesday if there had been any changes to the politician's condition.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Navalny would receive the necessary medical care but no preferential treatment.

“Of course, there can be no talk about special conditions for one of the convicted persons,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “There are certain rules for inmates who got sick. If the illness truly takes place, any relevant treatment will be provided.”

