The Russian Federation has already lost almost 300,000 of its soldiers killed in Ukraine

Ukraine eliminated 860 Russian troops in the last 24 hours, bringing total Russian losses close to 300,000 military personnel. Ukraine also destroyed an aircraft.

According to data from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian losses as of Oct. 30 are as follows:

Personnel: 299,940 (+860) individuals eliminated

Tanks: 5,190 (+15) units

Combat armored vehicles: 9,775 (+17) units

Artillery systems: 7,202 (+14) units

Multiple rocket launchers: 834 (+0) units

Anti-aircraft missile systems: 559 (+1) units

Aircraft: 321 (+1) unit

Helicopters: 324 (+0) units

Tactical UAVs: 5,419 (+20)

Cruise missiles: 1,544 (+0)

Ships/boats: 20 (+0) units

Submarines: 1 (+0) unit

Motor vehicles and tankers: 9,555 (+23) units

Specialized equipment: 1,014 (+2).

Ukrainian military units of the State Border Guard Service, operating as part of the Defense Forces, repelled Russian attacks in the Avdiivka direction and destroyed a Su-25 ground attack Russian aircraft on Oct. 29.

