Russia nears 300,000 personnel losses in Ukraine, nearly 900 lost in 24 hours
Ukraine eliminated 860 Russian troops in the last 24 hours, bringing total Russian losses close to 300,000 military personnel. Ukraine also destroyed an aircraft.
According to data from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian losses as of Oct. 30 are as follows:
Personnel: 299,940 (+860) individuals eliminated
Tanks: 5,190 (+15) units
Combat armored vehicles: 9,775 (+17) units
Artillery systems: 7,202 (+14) units
Multiple rocket launchers: 834 (+0) units
Anti-aircraft missile systems: 559 (+1) units
Aircraft: 321 (+1) unit
Helicopters: 324 (+0) units
Tactical UAVs: 5,419 (+20)
Cruise missiles: 1,544 (+0)
Ships/boats: 20 (+0) units
Submarines: 1 (+0) unit
Motor vehicles and tankers: 9,555 (+23) units
Specialized equipment: 1,014 (+2).
Read also: Russian losses near Avdiivka amount to about 4,000 soldiers, Defense Minister Umerov tells Pentagon
Ukrainian military units of the State Border Guard Service, operating as part of the Defense Forces, repelled Russian attacks in the Avdiivka direction and destroyed a Su-25 ground attack Russian aircraft on Oct. 29.
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine