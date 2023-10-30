Russia nears 300,000 personnel losses in Ukraine, nearly 900 lost in 24 hours

The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
16
The Russian Federation has already lost almost 300,000 of its soldiers killed in Ukraine
The Russian Federation has already lost almost 300,000 of its soldiers killed in Ukraine

Ukraine eliminated 860 Russian troops in the last 24 hours, bringing total Russian losses close to 300,000 military personnel. Ukraine also destroyed an aircraft.

According to data from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian losses as of Oct. 30 are as follows:

  • Personnel: 299,940 (+860) individuals eliminated

  • Tanks: 5,190 (+15) units

  • Combat armored vehicles: 9,775 (+17) units

  • Artillery systems: 7,202 (+14) units

  • Multiple rocket launchers: 834 (+0) units

  • Anti-aircraft missile systems: 559 (+1) units

  • Aircraft: 321 (+1) unit

  • Helicopters: 324 (+0) units

  • Tactical UAVs: 5,419 (+20)

  • Cruise missiles: 1,544 (+0)

  • Ships/boats: 20 (+0) units

  • Submarines: 1 (+0) unit

  • Motor vehicles and tankers: 9,555 (+23) units

  • Specialized equipment: 1,014 (+2).

Read also: Russian losses near Avdiivka amount to about 4,000 soldiers, Defense Minister Umerov tells Pentagon

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Ukrainian military units of the State Border Guard Service, operating as part of the Defense Forces, repelled Russian attacks in the Avdiivka direction and destroyed a Su-25 ground attack Russian aircraft on Oct. 29.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories