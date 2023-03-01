Russia needs to pay war reparations to Ukraine, says Polish climate minister

Extraordinary meeting of European Union energy ministers in Brussels
1
Daria Sito-Sucic
·2 min read

By Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Democratic countries worldwide should make Russia pay war reparations to Ukraine and cut all financial and economic ties with Moscow, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday.

"We need to get Ukraine compensated from Russian Federation as much as possible," Moskwa said at an energy conference in Croatia's capital of Zagreb.

"It should be decent compensation for everything, for energy, for energy infrastructure, for every single human being, for environment, for whatever what was destroyed and affected," she added.

The meeting of Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation (P-TECC) gathered government officials and private investors from the United States and Europe to discuss how to help Ukraine rebuild its energy grid and switch to clean energy.

After multiple battlefield setbacks and scaling down its troop operation to Ukraine's east and south, Russia in October began bombing the country's energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heating for days.

The temperature in winter months often stays below freezing across most of Ukraine.

During these attacks, about 50% of the whole energy system had been hit but Ukraine has succeeded to restore electricity supplies to all consumers in the country, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the Russian invasion has united the free world in supporting Ukraine and stabilising global energy system, and also accelerated movement towards clean energy that can make countries energy self-sufficient.

"Clean energy will allow this region and the rest of world to diversify from Russian energy - it is home-grown and safe," Granholm said, adding that transformation must be led by the private sector and enabled by governments.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)has already committed $1 billion to Ukraine, said Jake Levine, the DFC chief climate officer.

"We believe we can support Ukraine with $1 billion in private money," Levine said.

Moskwa said that democratic states must learn a lesson from Russia's war in Ukraine in 2014, after which they continued "business as usual" with the Russian Federation.

"What we need is stop the business with Russian Federation ... if we don't want to have Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania or any other European country attacked as Ukraine was twice already," she said.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Waco Is Now a Pilgrimage Site for the Patriot Movement

    Thirty years after the siege that helped inspire today’s militias, Waco has become a tourist attraction.

  • IAEA report says pressing Iran on enrichment to near bomb-grade

    VIENNA (Reuters) -The U.N. nuclear watchdog is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity, very close to weapons grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters confirmed on Tuesday. Diplomats said last week that the agency had found the traces at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), where Iran is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity. Weapons grade is around 90%.

  • Kohl's swings to surprise loss; warns on profit for year

    Kohl's plans to cut inventory by roughly 5% this year, be more surgical with discounts and change how it showcases its merchandise to get shoppers to buy after the department store chain reported a big loss and a sales slump in the fourth quarter. Shares dropped as much as 10% before the opening bell Wednesday but clawed back some of those losses after Kohl's executives detailed plans to energize its business. In a conference call with analysts, newly appointed CEO Tom Kingsbury said Kohl's is making progress in cosmetics with its Sephora partnership, whose beauty shops were launched in 2021 and are being rolled out throughout the chain.

  • Israeli PM's ultranationalist ally quits as deputy minister

    An ultranationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government. Avi Maoz's departure was the first crack in Netanyahu's ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in the November elections. Maoz, the head of a small ultranationalist faction known for his homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, said he would step down as a deputy minister, but would continue to vote with the coalition in parliament.

  • Turkey's quakes revive concern for northwestern industrial hub

    Earthquakes in southeastern Turkey that destroyed cities and killed 44,000 people have prompted authorities to look again at how the quake-prone nation might cope with a similar tremor in Turkey's densely populated, northwestern industrial heartland. Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city with a population of 16 million and the country's commercial engine, lies near fault lines that criss-cross the country. Two earthquakes three months apart killed nearly 20,000 in the northwest in 1999.

  • Gold kicks off March with a gain after worst month since 2021

    Gold prices kick off March with a gain on Wednesday, after booking their biggest monthly decline since June 2021.

  • Covid cost us trillions – if China is responsible, it should pay

    It might have been a moment of carelessness. It might have been a rogue worker. Or it might even have been done deliberately.

  • They’re lobbying for Ukraine pro bono – and making millions from arms firms

    Some of Washington’s most powerful lobbyists are providing their services to Ukraine for free, but they also have financial incentives for aiding the country

  • DeSantis accuses congressional Republicans of 'flagrantly' ignoring voters on immigration, leading to Trump election: Book

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in his new book, "The Courage to Be Free," that congressional republicans are out of touch on immigration.

  • U.S. requests extradition of Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo', from Mexico -sources

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States asked Mexico's government to extradite Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, so that he can face criminal charges in a U.S. court, two Mexican government sources told Reuters on Monday. Mexican security forces arrested the younger Guzman, wanted on drug trafficking charges, in January after an intense firefight near the city of Culiacan, in the northern Sinaloa state, the longtime home base for his father's still-powerful drug smuggling empire.

  • Filipino Fried Chicken Giant Jollibee Has Ambitious Growth Plans for the U.S. and China

    Jollibee Foods Corporation aims to be one of the world’s top five restaurant groups within the next 10 years

  • Where to Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 and Catch Up With the ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online

    Pedro Pascal returns as bounty hunter Din Djarin, who reunites with Grogu — here's how and where to watch the spinoff series and the best order to watch all of the sci-fi franchise's films and shows.

  • Schumer Blames Trump for Palestine Train Accident

    Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on Monday blamed the train-derailment disaster that shook up a rural Ohio town earlier this month on former president Trump's regulatory rollbacks.

  • Toronto man charged with 96 offences related to child sexual assault

    A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing 96 charges related to sexual assault of children in person as well as on social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, police in Canada said on Wednesday. The charges against Daniel Langdon include 39 counts of sexual assault, 39 counts of sexual interference, as well as allegations of making and possessing child pornography, Toronto Police said in a statement. Police allege that Langdon, who they believe was operating alone, used several email addresses and social media platforms, as well as altered photos that made him look younger.

  • Woman claims TikTok’s new ‘Bold Glamour’ filter goes ‘too far’

    A woman on TikTok calls out this new filter for being too real.

  • The Mandalorian’s New Ship Makes No Sense

    Dij Djarin’s instantly iconic starship the Razor Crest was destroyed in the second to last episode of The Mandalorian’s second season. It was a bummer, because it was such a cool, fresh, and unique design that seemed to match the title character’s whole vibe perfectly. Obviously, Din was going to need a replacement—which he received in The Book of Boba Fett in the form of an N-1 Starfighter. (You know, the kind used by Naboo soldiers in The Phantom Menace.) And I think this is a problem.

  • ‘My Three Sons' actress Dawn Lyn recovering after brain surgery and coma, co-star says: ‘Miracles do happen’

    Dawn Lyn, the sister of former teen idol Leif Garrett, spoke to her "My Three Sons" co-star Tina Cole on Sunday. The former child star had a major health battle in late 2022.

  • Now That Tucker Carlson Has Jan. 6 Footage, Majorie Taylor Greene Is Changing Her Tune

    The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.

  • 3 Reasons Why Lori Lightfoot Lost Her Bid For Re-election

    On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago lost her bid for a second term. It was an epic loss. She made history four years ago as the first Black woman and openly gay person to be elected mayor of the nation’s third-largest city. Over the years, she has received intense criticism for her leadership—or lack thereof—which was under heavy scrutiny during the pandemic back in 2020.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Votes Against Mourning Victims Of Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

    The extremist joined Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie as the only two House lawmakers who wouldn't praise humanitarian efforts amid the disaster.