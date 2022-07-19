Russia’s No. 1 Tennis Player Comes Out as Gay—and Says Putin’s ‘War’ Must End

Robert Prange

Russia’s number one ranked singles tennis player has called for Putin to end his brutal war in Ukraine and criticized her country’s attitude toward homosexuality after coming out as gay.

Daria Kasatkina, who is currently ranked world number 12 and reached the semi-final of the French Open in June, spoke out about the Kremlin’s repressive policies in an interview with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko on YouTube. Kasatkina, 25, also revealed that she has a girlfriend in the interview and said she feared returning home. “Living in the closet is impossible,” Kasatkina said. “Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters.”

English subtitles available. Hope you gonna like it https://t.co/gUjAYcxFIG pic.twitter.com/3dytQqCxOh — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) July 18, 2022

While homosexuality is not outright banned in Russia, it is illegal to share “gay propaganda” to children. Homophobic attitudes are widespread, however, with horrific reports of human rights violations against gay people particularly associated with Chechnya, the small Muslim republic in southern Russia.

In a 2018 report, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) concluded that “harassment and persecution, arbitrary or unlawful arrests or detentions, torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions,” had taken place.

“So many subjects are taboo in Russia,” Kasatkina said in her interview. “Some of them more important than ours, it’s no surprise. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming [gay] is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. If there is a choice, nobody would choose being gay, why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What’s the point?”

Kasatkina also added that it would “never be OK” for her to hold hands with her girlfriend.

When asked about what she most wanted out of life, the four-time singles title winner said, “For the war to end,” adding that the conflict had become a “full-blown nightmare.”

Russians who have criticized the war have faced fines and even years-long prison sentences on charges including “discrediting the army,” which can reportedly include simply referring to the invasion as a “war” instead of a “special military operation.”

Kasatkina’s comments come after both Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing at this year’s Wimbledon in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships,” the All England Club said in a statement in April.

Players from both countries will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag at the U.S. Open in August. U.S. Tennis Association CEO and executive director Lew Sherr told the Associated Press that the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to take part at Flushing Meadows was made due to a “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”

