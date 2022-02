Reuters

Finance leaders of the world's top 20 economies will debate the fallout from lingering geopolitical tensions, rising global inflation and tighter monetary policy in some regions at a two-day meeting kicking off on Thursday. But rising COVID cases overshadow the gathering with many ministers either attending online or skipping the meeting altogether, heightening challenges for host Indonesia's efforts to promote a broader and stronger post-pandemic global recovery. The diverse membership of G20, consisting of Washington and its allies but also rivals China and Russia, can make policy coordination hard, said former Bank of Japan policymaker Takahide Kiuchi.