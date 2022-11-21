Russia no longer aiming to effect regime change in Ukraine, says Kremlin

Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov

"Russia does not intend the ‘special operation’ to change the government in Ukraine," Peskov said, using the propaganda phrase for the war that the Kremlin uses to mask from the Russian public the scale and intention of its armed aggression against Ukraine.

According to Peskov, the Russian dictator Putin "has already spoken about this."

Since Feb. 24, the Kremlin regime has named a range of goals for its war against Ukraine. For example, earlier Putin said "helping people in Donbas" was the reason for the war.

Then, during a visit to the Russian enclave in Europe of Kaliningrad, Putin claimed that an “anti-Russian enclave” was being created on the territory of Ukraine, which threatens Russia itself, and the purpose of his war was to destroy it.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that another goal of the "special operation" was to “put an end to the U.S. policy of world domination.”

However, Moscow’s war on Ukraine has been suffering serious setbacks for months now, with Ukraine regaining the military initiative.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 11 the complete withdrawal of its occupation troops from the part of Kherson Oblast on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Russia thus retreated from the city of Kherson – the only Ukrainian oblast center that its invasion forces managed to capture.

The retreat means there is now less of a threat of Russia capturing the southern Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa. It also means more Russian logistics routes in the south of Ukraine are within range of Ukraine’s precision, long-range artillery systems.

Moscow was forced to retreat in order to preserve the remnants of its military units in the south, against the backdrop of a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on this section of the front.

On the same day, the first units of the Ukrainian army entered the city and were greeted by a joyful crowd of local residents.

After the loss of Kherson, the Kremlin regime declared its readiness for peace talks "without preconditions."

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine replied that for this, Russia must meet a number of conditions, first of all — to withdraw its troops from the whole of Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine