Russia will not be able to cause large-scale blackouts in Ukraine this winter – energy expert

There will be no catastrophic blackouts and energy shutdowns this winter, even in the event of significant attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Source: Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Center of Energy Research, at a press conference in Kyiv

Details: Kharchenko says there will be restrictions on the electricity supply this heating season, but not to the same extent as last winter. There will also be no shutdowns lasting several days, although moderated shutdowns are possible.

Kharchenko explained that specific response scenarios are already in place: mobile repair teams that know what to do and are well-equipped and prepared.

Quote: "We know what to do, and the response will be significantly better than it was when the attacks first started and we did not know how to respond. Now we are ready, we have prepared everything we need. And I am sure that even if there are attacks, there will be no catastrophic shutdowns, there will be no real blackout; there will be mostly predictable shutdowns."

Background:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy does not currently foresee any outages for domestic consumers during the entire autumn/winter period.

The largest repair campaign at energy facilities since Ukraine became independent is currently underway. Thanks to these efforts, the power system will be fully prepared for the heating season without power outages and, accordingly, consumer restrictions.

It is also known that protective structures are being erected at energy facilities.

