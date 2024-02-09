Russia has not achieved war goals against Ukraine yet - Putin

Russia has yet to accomplish its aims in the full-scale war it launched against Ukraine, dictator Vladimir Putin asserted in a scandalous interview with Tucker Carlson.

"Russia has not yet achieved the goals of its 'special operation,' one of which is denazification—the prohibition of all neo-Nazi movements in Ukraine," Putin stated.

He added that Russia purportedly discussed this during the negotiations in Istanbul in 2022, claiming that Ukraine had agreed to “legislatively ban neo-Nazism in the country.”

