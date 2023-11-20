If Russia is not defeated, it will attack again – Polish President

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine must be supported until its victory, and the Polish government, regardless of the political camp, will continue to do so.

Source: Andrzej Duda during a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Warsaw, European Pravda with reference to PAP

Details: "As Poland, we support Ukraine and will continue to do so. In our opinion, this should be done until complete victory, until the restoration of internationally recognised borders. Ukraine must receive firm security guarantees, and this, in our opinion, is a guarantee of NATO membership. We support our neighbour on this path," Duda said.

He expressed his belief that "if Russia is not defeated, it will attack again".

"We have no doubt that today Ukraine is the place where the fate of our security is being decided," the Polish president said.

He added that from his point of view, "supporting Ukraine is something obvious". Duda emphasised that Poland has already sent more than 300 tanks, over 100 armoured vehicles, hundreds of thousands of weapons and ammunition, as well as an endless supply of body armour, helmets and uniforms to Ukraine.

"We are the country through which supplies to Ukraine are being delivered today. Not only military supplies, but also any other supplies coming to Ukraine from Europe, the West, and the world," Duda said.

"I hope that the Polish authorities, regardless of the political camp, will continue this policy, which is a policy in the interests of Poland and Europe," he said.

Background:

  • Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a war of attrition, but the situation is not hopeless.

  • Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects the Armed Forces of Ukraine to make progress in their fight against the Russian forces, noting that it will be tough.

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also believes that the war in Ukraine could last for a very long time.

